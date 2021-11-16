Bosija on the recovery path

Connect with us

KEEPER OF THE FAITH: Bosija still nursing an injury

Sundowns’ star set to shine again as she nears full fitness

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies’ Football Club shot stopper, Sedilame Bosija, 23, endured a tough start to her career when she tore her Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and Meniscus in a training session shortly after joining the club back in July 2021.

The Botswana Senior National ladies’ team’s first choice goalie was introduced to South African football back in 2017 when she joined Bloemfontein Celtics ladies’ team from Double Action and she has never looked as she blossomed.

Bosija’s three-year stay at Celtics ladies’ team was fruitful as she commanded a place in the first eleven and went on to help her side win some titles including the back-to-back Free State Region Women football League Championship winners in 2017 and 2018.

In the process she won the hearts and minds of talent scouts and also attracted the attention of Sundowns, who successfully lured her to their shores.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Sport this week, Bosija expressed her frustration at the injury setback so soon after joining her new club.

“I was really sad when I sustained this injury because it was a long-term one hence my chances of breaking into the starting eleven were disrupted as I had to go under surgery and rehabilitation, which are on-going thus far.

However, I kept my cool as it is part of football and I am hoping to return with a bang as I aim to use Sundowns as a launch pad to ply my trade overseas,” she said.

The Tutume-born lass, who has been sidelined for over five months now, explained that her recovery has been going well and she confident of making her official debut in Sundowns Ladies’ Team colours soon.

“I have been positive and the rest of the team is giving me all the support and I am confident that I will be ready to fight for my place and make that long awaited debut which will definitely improve my chances of going abroad,” she confidently said.

