Boteti elevation fest

Boteti elevation fest
Charma Gal

A star studded, all local line-up is headed to Urbanite Farm in Letlhakane next Saturday.

Dubbed Boteti Elevation Festival, then bill boats powerhouses such as: Charma Gal, Vee, Culture Spears and Amantle Brown.

The endless list of talent includes: Sly, LaTimmy, King and many other popular DJs.

The event will be hosted by T.H.A.B.O and Limpopo born comedian, Noko Moswete.

Available at all Spar outlets countrywide, tickets are selling for P100 (early bird), P150 at the gate, P50 for kids and P500 for VIP.

