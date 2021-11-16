Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Burning passion

By

Published

DEFENSIVE: Masia

Woman convicted of scalding boyfriend with cooking oil

The fate of a Maun woman who nearly fried her boyfriend with cooking oil in a cold-hearted attack, will be decided on November 25th following her conviction this week.

Tebagano Masia,34, was on Tuesday found guilty of unlawfully wounding her then boyfriend, Boikuelo Mokgethi, 40, with hot cooking oil.

The court heard that on November 19th last year, Masia waited for Mokgethi to fall asleep before she heated up some oil and poured it over his sleeping frame, causing burns to his face, chest and thighs.

It was heard in court that Masia’s anger was fueled by her boyfriend’s refusal to withdraw a case of domestic violence he had lodged against her.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mokgethi had reported a case of malicious damage to property and the matter was to be heard before a Customary Court.

Taking the stand to note her judgement seemingly anxious, Masia did not have anything to say as she sat quietly listening to the court’s verdict.

During trial the state presented the testimony of the doctor who attended Boikuelo on the fateful day.

The doctor testified that he was in a sound state of mind despite the pain from the secondary degree burns he suffered at the hands of his former lover.

The state further called Boikuelo’s parents to take the stand as he had run to their place shortly after the attack and they took him to the hospital.

The parents informed the court that their son came to their house at around 1am and reported to them that his girlfriend had poured hot oil all over his body.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was heard that they immediately rushed him to Matsaudi health post where they were informed that the nurse had left with another patient to Maun.

They then rushed him to Letsholathebe Memorial hospital in Maun where he was admitted.

Masia through her attorney, Clifford Foroma, alleged that the cooking oil incident was an act of self-defense as Mokgethi physically abused her throughout their eight-year relationship.

Masia also alleged that during the incident Mokgethi was not sleeping as he had just assaulted her and ordered her to cook for him.

Rubbishing Masia’s defense Magistrate Keneilwe Kgoadi explained that if indeed she was abused, she should have reported the incidents to the police just as Mokgethi did.

Magistrate Kgoadi further rejected Masia’s claim that Mokgethi had not been sleeping when she poured hot oil on him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The court has found that the victim was asleep at the time of the incident. The accused should have reported all the abuses just as the victim reported her. It is on record that they were at a customary court. One cannot defend themselves from a man that is sleeping, I therefore find the accused person guilty and accordingly convicted.”

Masia is set to appear again on the 25th November for presentation of previous convictions and mitigation .

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Inquest on BDF killings commences

An inquest on the shooting of three Namibians and one Zambian by Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers began before Regional Magistrate Taboka Mopipi in...

21 hours ago

News

Arise and Worship concert slated for December 11th

Organiser of the annual Arise and Worship Concert, David Abram, has assured revelers to expect a spirit-filled music event that will soothe troubled souls,...

1 day ago

Sports

GU sends police XI packing

Police XI were on Saturday eliminated from the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals following a narrow 1-0 loss to Gaborone United (GU) at the Royal...

23 hours ago

News

Sacked employee gets his benefits

The Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of a man who was retrenched by his employer in 2018, and ordered that he should...

21 mins ago

News

Violent lover remanded for defilement and attempted murder

Gory details of how a jealous man assaulted and tried to kill his underage lover were last week revealed before a shocked Maun Magistrates...

34 mins ago
NOTHING TO SAY: Molefe kept her silence in court NOTHING TO SAY: Molefe kept her silence in court

News

Beware a broken heart

Woman accused of threatening ex’s new lover in midnight tirade Apparently unable to accept that her man had moved on without her, a jilted...

39 mins ago

News

Accused killer in trouble again

Out on bail for murder, the red mist is said to have descended on Marumo Lemogang once again, leading him back to court last...

39 mins ago
HONOURED: Oris Radipotsane HONOURED: Oris Radipotsane

Sports

A legend honoured

Oris Radipotsane immortalised in Pilikwe One of the country’s most decorated, widely respected football icons, Oris Boyo Radipotsane, received a befitting tribute at his...

37 mins ago

News

SADC: A victim of its own success

Minister Kereng calls for stringent conservation measures Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism Philda Kereng has called on African wildlife government officials...

37 mins ago
PROMISING: Masisi PROMISING: Masisi

Politics

Mixed reactions over SONA

President Mokgweetsi Masisi delivered the Second State of the Nation (SONA) against the backdrop of the Covid 19 pandemic this week. In his address...

37 mins ago

News

Celebrating a golden oldie

JMS unveil monument to John Mackenzie Wednesday was a special day in John Mackenzie School’s 122-year history, as the oldest private school in Francistown...

35 mins ago
BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court

News

Painful intervention

Answering S.O.S has bloody consequences for brave duo Intervening in a dispute between a teacher and her son is said to have had painful...

35 mins ago

News

Accused killer teacher gets bail

A teacher who made headlines for allegedly gunning down a suspected love rival was handed bail by Bobonong Magistrate Court on Wednesday. 36-year-old Gofaone...

35 mins ago

News

Mascom donates to S.O.S

As a way of advocating for child protection, Mascom Batanani Walk 2021 donated P139,470 to Francistown SOS village on Friday. P69,745 are proceeds from...

35 mins ago

International

A chip off the old block

The more things change, the more they remain the same. When he came into power in 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to do better...

38 mins ago
DISS CHIEF: Magosi DISS CHIEF: Magosi

News

‘Grow some balls!’

Dow urges Parliament to speak out against DIS In August last year, Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) Unity Dow dramatically left her top...

37 mins ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.