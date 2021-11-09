Businessman on the con

Shaya has been informed of an unscrupulous businessman going around sourcing funds on behalf of Botswana’s 2012 Olympic Silver medalist, Nigel Amos.

The controversial dude, who has a long history of dodgy deals, has reportedly been taking people’s hard earned monies on the pretence that he was organising something big for Amos.

However, it appears to have been one big con.

Apparently, he has not shared a single Thebe with the Marobela born athlete, except for taking him out for leisure.

Be warned, Shaya is watching you! And to you Amos, Shaya is waiting for a strongly worded letter warning the public not to give that conman money on your behalf.