Celeb edition with Lecco Kenosi

Twenty years ago he burst onto our TV screens as a kwaito kwasa singer.

Although his singing career did not quite reach the heights he would have liked, Lecco Kenosi has marked his spot through his Legends In Concert shows.

As he prepares for yet another show we caught up with the celebrity promoter once again.

How have you been keeping up during these Covid-19 difficult times?

It has been difficult times because as you might be aware we were closed for close to two years but I had to diversify and concentrate on my other business

What is the one thing you have identified that you never knew about yourself in the last year?

Well, that I am a survivor and a hustler. I managed to survive at a time when we had literally zero income.

Any new music on the works?

No. Not anytime soon, that chapter of my life is on pause for now.

Tell us about your coming show?

Well, I would say the legends in concert show are back again as my team and I call it the biggest night in Gabs. On the 26th of November 2021 at Notwane lifestyle club we will be hosting Mdu Masilela by popular demand.

We will also have for the first time Alaska, Dj Owami Mafokate and her father Arthur Mafokate as well as many other local entertainers.

Now that the industry is fully functional, will we see more of legends in concert shows?

Oh yes! This is what we are working on actually.

The Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted a lot of plans we had and some investors pulled out so now we are working on strategies on how to bring more shows with interesting twists.

Have you ever been a victim of social media bullying? If yes tell us more.

No, fortunately no. I think maybe because I relate with a more mature crowd I am hardly in these social media fights that the youngsters often find themselves in.

Tell us five things people don’t know about you

• I am a hands-on father

• I am involved in a lot of charity work but you wouldn’t know because I hardly make it public

• I think of business opportunities wherever I go.

• I tried and failed to venture into professional football

• I follow current affairs, a lot.