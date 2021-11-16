Celeb Edition with Mapetla

Our celeb focus this week rose to fame in the mid 2000’s with a unique sound, but it was single ‘Ahh’ that really catapulted his career to greater heights.

Years later and Mapetla, born Thabo Ntirang, 40, remains a dominant figure in the local music space.

Now that the industry is finally fully functional again, what can your fans look out for?

Performances across the country!

It has been a while with us being out of the game and now that the industry is back it means we will spend more time on the road and on stage.

I would like to encourage our fans to get vaccinated fast so we could fully go all out.

Any new music?

I am currently in-studio cooking something hot.

The music will be out by the festive season.

Stepping away from music for a second, what is your deal breaker in relationships?

Dishonesty and untrustworthiness

Any wedding bells in the near future?

Not anytime soon, NO!

When was the last time you cried and why?

Very recently actually!

It was after Dramaboi’s funeral.

I stumbled across a video of him at the hospital and it got me very emotional.

I think it was one of his last videos alive.

May his soul rest forever in peace. On a lighter note, who is your celebrity crush?

Mpho Sebina. Definitely.

If you were to trade places with the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development for a day, what is the first thing you would do?

A day is not enough because there is really a lot that needs to be done but I would try to get investors to come and inject money in the creative and sports sector.

I believe in the talent we have in our country and this could help us reduce unemployment, especially among the youth.

We have seen with other countries how the sector has transformed lives and created billionaires, we know examples.

Have you ever thought of quitting music?

Never! For me, music is a calling and only God shall decide.

Tell our readers about a day you will never ever forget?

Hmmm! During the Fanta Mega Music party, my performance was cut short by some white lady because apparently, Bricks had to perform and catch a flight.

I obliged and left the stage but the fans were having none of it and demanded that I be brought back on stage.

I don’t think they knew what was going on but it showed the type of support I had at the time.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I stutter

2. I’m a great football player, very skillful actually

3. I am a very spiritual person

4. I am very shy blind

5. I love my children more than anything in this world