Celeb edition with Mlesho Kaione

The 32-year-old Mlesho Kaione has been a mainstay in the music industry ever since his primary school days.

Back then, the youngster thrilled when he joined popular group, Wizards of the Desert as a backing dancer.

Mlesho eventually outgrew the group and went solo, setting off on a career that has seen him collect multiple awards and develop into one of the biggest Kwaito Kwasa artists in the industry.

The industry is finally fully functional, what can your fans look out for?

More and more music!

The truth is I have had time to think and try to realign the brand.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I had been spending a lot of time in the studio and working with the producers for new content.

I think Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise for me in that regard.

More and more music – tell us more!

In the last two weeks I have actually dropped new music that is not doing so bad on radio.

I have released one featuring none other than Vee Mampeezy called ‘Pelo’ and this week I released another single called ‘Ba re buletse’.

I am currently trying to get those in the market but as festive begins, I will be dropping more and more singles.

Let’s move away from music to matters of the heart, what is your deal breaker in relationships?

Definitely dishonesty and keeping secrets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Any wedding bells on the horizon?

Let’s leave that one for another day.

Who is your celebrity crush locally?

No one actually. I stay away from celebrity relationships.

When was the last time you cried and why?

(Laughing) I never cry, like ever, and I am being very honest with you.

If you were made Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Development for one day, what is the first thing you would do?

I am a huge believer and supporter of our local talent.

I believe it is the key to take our country to the next level so the first thing I would do is invest heavily on local talents and create a vibrant team to sell and package our arts to the international world.

Have you ever thought of quitting music?

Oh yes. The music business is very dirty and draining.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is really tough, so yes I have thought of quitting a lot of times.

Tell us about one day that you will never ever forget.

Definitely the day former President Ian Khama danced to my song ‘Hlomela’.

Before then I did not know he knew the song let alone dance to it.

I can’t even explain how I was feeling that day.

Five things people don’t know about you

1. I am a free soul

2. I love love

3. Now that you asked earlier, I will also answer this one to say I never cry

4. I am a member of the St John’s Apostolic Faith Mission of Botswana

5. I listen to any and every type of music