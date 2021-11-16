Celebrating a golden oldie

JMS unveil monument to John Mackenzie

Wednesday was a special day in John Mackenzie School’s 122-year history, as the oldest private school in Francistown unveiled a sculpture of the man the school was renamed after: John Mackenzie.

Mackenzie, who passed away in 1899, the same year JMS was founded as a missionary school, served as the Deputy Commissioner of Bechuanaland. The Scotsman became famous as a white man in a position of power who advocated fiercely for the welfare of Batswana at a time when very few others did.

The lifelike bust, put together by the school’s Art teacher, Mr. Chanda, was described as a fitting tribute by those who attended the event, including Francistown Mayor, Godisang Radisigo.

“Today we recall the contribution of a famous but humble man, John Mackenzie, who was passionate about the rights of the people of our country and called for their protection,” noted the second city’s first citizen, describing the unveiling as ‘a historic occasion’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Radisigo was quick to praise Mr. Chanda for his creation’s uncanny resemblance to Mackenzie.

“I congratulate the artist who created the sculpture for capturing the likeness of Mr Mackenzie so authentically and for depicting him so honourably in this work. I can almost hear him saying your (JMS) motto, you did the best you can!” declared the Mayor, who was handed the task of officially unveiling the statue.

JMS hope to have the area where they mounted the monument – near the primary school entrance – accepted as a heritage site.