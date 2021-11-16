Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Celebrating a golden oldie

By

Published

Celebrating a golden oldie

JMS unveil monument to John Mackenzie

Wednesday was a special day in John Mackenzie School’s 122-year history, as the oldest private school in Francistown unveiled a sculpture of the man the school was renamed after: John Mackenzie.

Mackenzie, who passed away in 1899, the same year JMS was founded as a missionary school, served as the Deputy Commissioner of Bechuanaland. The Scotsman became famous as a white man in a position of power who advocated fiercely for the welfare of Batswana at a time when very few others did.

The lifelike bust, put together by the school’s Art teacher, Mr. Chanda, was described as a fitting tribute by those who attended the event, including Francistown Mayor, Godisang Radisigo.

“Today we recall the contribution of a famous but humble man, John Mackenzie, who was passionate about the rights of the people of our country and called for their protection,” noted the second city’s first citizen, describing the unveiling as ‘a historic occasion’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Radisigo was quick to praise Mr. Chanda for his creation’s uncanny resemblance to Mackenzie.

“I congratulate the artist who created the sculpture for capturing the likeness of Mr Mackenzie so authentically and for depicting him so honourably in this work. I can almost hear him saying your (JMS) motto, you did the best you can!” declared the Mayor, who was handed the task of officially unveiling the statue.

JMS hope to have the area where they mounted the monument – near the primary school entrance – accepted as a heritage site.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Inquest on BDF killings commences

An inquest on the shooting of three Namibians and one Zambian by Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers began before Regional Magistrate Taboka Mopipi in...

21 hours ago

News

Arise and Worship concert slated for December 11th

Organiser of the annual Arise and Worship Concert, David Abram, has assured revelers to expect a spirit-filled music event that will soothe troubled souls,...

1 day ago

Sports

GU sends police XI packing

Police XI were on Saturday eliminated from the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals following a narrow 1-0 loss to Gaborone United (GU) at the Royal...

23 hours ago

News

Sacked employee gets his benefits

The Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of a man who was retrenched by his employer in 2018, and ordered that he should...

21 mins ago

News

Violent lover remanded for defilement and attempted murder

Gory details of how a jealous man assaulted and tried to kill his underage lover were last week revealed before a shocked Maun Magistrates...

34 mins ago
NOTHING TO SAY: Molefe kept her silence in court NOTHING TO SAY: Molefe kept her silence in court

News

Beware a broken heart

Woman accused of threatening ex’s new lover in midnight tirade Apparently unable to accept that her man had moved on without her, a jilted...

39 mins ago

News

Accused killer in trouble again

Out on bail for murder, the red mist is said to have descended on Marumo Lemogang once again, leading him back to court last...

39 mins ago

News

Burning passion

Woman convicted of scalding boyfriend with cooking oil The fate of a Maun woman who nearly fried her boyfriend with cooking oil in a...

38 mins ago
HONOURED: Oris Radipotsane HONOURED: Oris Radipotsane

Sports

A legend honoured

Oris Radipotsane immortalised in Pilikwe One of the country’s most decorated, widely respected football icons, Oris Boyo Radipotsane, received a befitting tribute at his...

38 mins ago

News

SADC: A victim of its own success

Minister Kereng calls for stringent conservation measures Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism Philda Kereng has called on African wildlife government officials...

37 mins ago
PROMISING: Masisi PROMISING: Masisi

Politics

Mixed reactions over SONA

President Mokgweetsi Masisi delivered the Second State of the Nation (SONA) against the backdrop of the Covid 19 pandemic this week. In his address...

37 mins ago
BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court

News

Painful intervention

Answering S.O.S has bloody consequences for brave duo Intervening in a dispute between a teacher and her son is said to have had painful...

35 mins ago

News

Accused killer teacher gets bail

A teacher who made headlines for allegedly gunning down a suspected love rival was handed bail by Bobonong Magistrate Court on Wednesday. 36-year-old Gofaone...

35 mins ago

News

Mascom donates to S.O.S

As a way of advocating for child protection, Mascom Batanani Walk 2021 donated P139,470 to Francistown SOS village on Friday. P69,745 are proceeds from...

35 mins ago

International

A chip off the old block

The more things change, the more they remain the same. When he came into power in 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to do better...

39 mins ago
DISS CHIEF: Magosi DISS CHIEF: Magosi

News

‘Grow some balls!’

Dow urges Parliament to speak out against DIS In August last year, Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) Unity Dow dramatically left her top...

37 mins ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.