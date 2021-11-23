Connect with us

Clap your hands 10th edition on hold

Clap your hands 10th edition on hold
FLAMBOYANT ENTERTAINMENT PR: Tshimologo Bonang

Flamboyant Entertainment will not host the much-anticipated 10th edition of Clap Your Hands Annual Music Festival due to time constraints.

Clap Your Hands is an annual music festival normally held at Flambo Park also known as Nkau’s Farm.

Following a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, expectation was that the festival will come back in full force but that won’t be the case.

In 2020 there were high intentions by Clap Your Hands to host its 10th edition however, when covid-19 hit, events were suspended therefore the ideal plan became impossible. The event was set to be a big celebratory edition of a decade ever since the event started in 2010.

According to Flamboyant Entertainment Public Relations and Marketing Director Tshimologo Bonang, they will stage the 10th edition next year when they are able to pull resources together on time.

FLASHBACK: Clap Your Hands festival in 2019

“At first we were not intending on doing anything this year because we were supposed to jump to the 10th edition, but its now set for 2022. The reason why we won’t have Clap Your Hands edition is because we were caught off guard when the State of Emergency ended. Only three months was left before our date of the 24th December so we cannot organize an event of that magnitude in that limited time because 10th edition is meant to celebrate our success over the years. So it brings together a lot of people, stakeholders and sponsors so it takes time to organize so otherwise we were going to comprise everything and give people a sub-standard event,” said Bonang.

Despite the 10th edition not happening, all is not lost for Palapye revelers since Clap Your Hands will make up to their fans by staging a show dubbed “THE CATCH UP” this festive season.

“This is meant to keep our revelers entertained, they want their brand and their usual event so we won’t deny them that, the brand should also be kept alive instead of going for three years without a single show. It’s not a fully blown event but it’s a small event under the same brand,” said Bonang.

Bonang further confirmed that they have secured Amaroto and Boohle for The Catch Up lineup.

“We will reveal other artists coming on board in the near future. We have experience in handling artists so we will make sure we bring something solid to our fans so that there is no void on the 24th of December,” he said.

