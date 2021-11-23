Cruising with the hero

After hitting the headlines last year for the heroic role he played in rescuing people during a boat accident in the Chobe River, Njeni Sankwasa has become a prominent figure in Kasane.

On 4 December, Sankwasa, who has rebranded himself ‘The Hero’ after his bravery made front page news on The Voice, will host a Happy Birthday Hero’s Boatcruise.

The theme for the party is military or safari wear. Tickets are limited and charged at P200 inclusive of WiFi and one free cocktail.

Boarding time is 3pm behind Chobe Land Board.