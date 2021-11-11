Dead baby girl found in a plastic bag

An investigation is underway after police discovered the body of a baby girl inside a black plastic bag at the Francistown bus rank yesterday evening.

The corpse is suspected to be between 2 and 3 years of age.

It was found by police officers who were on patrol at around 2100 hours.

“They found the black refuse bag at night and there was no one in the waiting room. They curiously opened the plastic bag and found a pink towel and a light green bed fitting sheet and as they tried to lift it they discovered there was a baby wrapped in it,” revealed Central Police Station Superintendent Station Commander Lebalang Maniki.

The Station Commander said the baby was wearing a black tracksuit and a pink vest. He also stated that in the bag there were some baby shoes.

“She was quickly taken to Ngangabgwe Hospital where she was certified dead. Since our investigations are still fresh, we have not yet discovered what could have really killed the baby and we are awaiting postmortem to be conducted. We are appealing to the public to help with any information that can help us identify the baby and locate the mother,” Maniki said.