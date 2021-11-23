Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Digging in the dark

By

Published

Digging in the dark
RAISING QUESTIONS: Auditor General, Pulane Letebele

Lack of mining policy hampers beneficiation

The absence of a Mining Policy has hampered any hopes of achieving optimal beneficiation in the mining industry.

This is according to the Auditor General, Pulane Letebele, who highlighted several grievances in her report for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Letebele noted that instead of one specific policy, the Department of Mines (DoM) rely on various Acts of Parliament to regulate mining operations.

“These Acts regulate activities, that is, they give the Department legitimacy and authority over all mining matters whereas policies would ensure uniformity in the mineral administration,” she observed.

Letebele also pointed out if a policy was enforced, it could provide an enabling environment for enhancing citizen beneficiation.

She warned that the absence of such a policy has led to inadequate control over big mining companies, whose production volumes are never verified, creating a potential risk of under declaration of production.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition, Letebele says the lack of mining policy limits the participation of Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society and Community Based Organisations.

“The policy would have clearly defined their roles in the mining activities and they could provide oversight to ensure proper exploitation and extraction of minerals,” she highlighted.

In response to these concerns, the Auditor General says the DoM management indicated a Mineral Policy was completed and tabled in Parliament in 2017.

“However, the draft had been awaiting approval by Parliament. Management further stated that the Policy was re-tabled during the July 2020 parliamentary sitting and could not go up to the first reading,” she documented.

Letebele further punched holes in the Mines and Mineral Act, which was last reviewed in 2007. She criticised the Act for failing to address several key issues, including insignificant charges and fines, which she noted were too small to act as a determent to violators.

“The charges were much lower as compared to the benefits derived from committing those offences. For instance, fines charged to illegal miners were insignificant compared to the profits made from the illegally mined commodities.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Act is also silent on the formula for the calculation of dividends and factors such as allowable/non-allowable costs to determine the value of the government share.

Another concern raised by the Auditor General was over contractual agreements between the DoM and mining companies.

“The DoM had no contractual agreements with most of the mining companies operating in the country, except for Debswana mining company, which was, however, not availed to me,” she declared.

BENEFICIATION BROKEN DOWN

In the mining industry, beneficiation is any process that improves the economic value of the ore by removing the gangue minerals, which results in a higher grade product (ore concentrate) and a waste stream (tailings).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Auditor General denounces Covid-19 Task Force Team

• Masupu pockets over one million in the first year • Masisi appoints a foreigner, he can appoint whoever he wants

1 day ago

News

Suspected girlfriend killer remanded

A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and tried to commit suicide by drinking a dip disinfectant before attempting to hang himself has been...

5 hours ago

Sports

Ngele fires Chilli Boys to victory

Botswana’s long-time South African export, Mogakolodi Ngele proved the match winner for Chippa United on Saturday, firing home the only goal of the game...

7 hours ago

News

“BDF soldiers acted accordingly”- Brigadier Barwabatsile

32 out 815 bullets fired at suspected Namibian poachers

2 hours ago
Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Business

Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Despite an independent auditor being appointed to audit the accounts of the Levy on Alcoholic Beverages five years ago, the process has still not...

2 hours ago
Ready for the revolution Ready for the revolution

Business

Ready for the revolution

Govt committed to 4IR With technology and the digital world developing at a terrifying rate, Botswana is determined not to be left behind. To...

3 hours ago
CEDA's cooperative crusade CEDA's cooperative crusade

Business

CEDA’s cooperative crusade

Loans to vary from P500 to P50 million In an effort to support government’s Cooperative Transformation Strategy, Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) recently launched...

3 hours ago
Flower Power Flower Power

Business

Flower Power

Young artist goes gaga for gardening As a free-spirited, fiercely independent teen, Naledi Maifala loved the thought of one day becoming her own boss....

2 hours ago
Big boost for small enterprises Big boost for small enterprises

Business

Big boost for small enterprises

UNPD partners with FNBB to grow SMEs The First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) recently signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)...

2 hours ago
Rising fuel prices pump inflation up Rising fuel prices pump inflation up

Business

Rising fuel prices Pump inflation up

The increase in pump prices introduced on 8 October fuelled a rise of 0.4 percent inflation for the month. In September, inflation was recorded...

2 hours ago
DETERMINED: Nkate DETERMINED: Nkate

News

Jacob Nkate; the return

One of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) political heavy weights, Jacob Nkate is set to return to the rough and tumble of general...

2 hours ago
Steeped in sport Steeped in sport

Entertainment

Steeped in sport

The colonel calls the shots Earlier this month, Colonel Botsang Tshenyego retained his seat as Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) President, winning 14 of...

2 hours ago

Politics

COVID 19- The aftermath

FORECLOSURE SURGE AFTER COVID-19 RELATED JOB LOSSES, WILL GOVT ASSIST? Many home owners were reportedly left swimming in debt after COVID-19 wiped out their...

3 hours ago

News

Montshiwa murder trial begins

The gun that is suspected to have been used to kill Montshiwa was also discovered – Police The long-awaited trial of David Modise and...

2 hours ago

News

Ex-convict rapes pregnant ex-girlfriend

An ex-convict who served two years in jail for unlawfully wounding a woman has struck again, raping the same woman while she was pregnant...

3 hours ago
'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark 'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark

Entertainment

Ghetto up next for impressive music fest The Setswana couture German print, otherwise known as ‘Leteisi’ is beautifully crafted, okay as a proud Motswana...

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.