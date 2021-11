After dropping a hot single, Shuga, DJ Gee is back with another Afro-house hit titled Stress.

The 22-year- old who used to be a resident DJ at Tlotlo hotel, has collaborated with Vinny On One and Questo.

The Duma FM’s High Voltage resident DJ told Big Weekend that the latest hit is part of his album, which he is still working on.

RATINGS: 7.5/10