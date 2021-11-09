Dramaboi’s sister speaks out

Whilst it was his mother who stole the show with her confession during his memorial, it seems Dramaboi’s sister has something burning up her chest too.

Katlego Ramphaleng took to social media recently to vent about her deceased rapper brother.

Although she has since deleted the post, Shaya kept the receipts.

A singer herself, Katlego posted, “My brother’s passing showed me mebala ya batho.. demons are here on earth, be careful of the people around you.”

Shaya has an idea who Katlego is talking about but I urge her to get in contact with me and spill the beans.

Shaya is no demon, I will name and shame them for you.