Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ex-convict rapes pregnant ex-girlfriend

By

Published

REMANDED: Gabatlhalefe

An ex-convict who served two years in jail for unlawfully wounding a woman has struck again, raping the same woman while she was pregnant and causing her to give birth prematurely.

The violent man, who happens to be the victim’s ex- boyfriend raped her the whole night traumatising her so much that she gave birth the following day, which was before her due date.

The 30-year-old woman was sleeping at her mother’s house when the accused, Tebogo Gabatlhalefe arrived at night around 9pm and started calling her to come outside.

After the woman’s sibling advised her to attend to Gabatlhalefe, she went outside and he immediately grabbed her by the hand pulling her outside the yard to a nearby hill where he raped her the whole night.

36-year-old Gabatlhalefe is said to have raped his victim four times before he released her in the morning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although the woman had ended her relationship with the criminal in 2018 before he was sentenced to jail for stabbing her with a knife, Gabatlhalefe allegedly told her that he did not want any other woman in his life but her.

The bail opposing affidavit from the investigating officer indicated that Gabatlhalefe was a threat to the woman he was once convicted of unlawful wounding after he had stabbed her with a knife, the offence which he was sentenced to two years imprisonment for on March 28th, 2019.

During Gabatlhalefe’s arraignment before Molepolole Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng on Wednesday, he told the court that during his arrest by the police, they had promised him that he was going to be released from custody after some blood samples were extracted from him.

“Since my arrest I haven’t taken a bath, it is also not good that I left my things unattended, I have to put them in order,” said Gabatlhalefe who has difficulty in hearing.

The court interpreter moved closer to the dock speaking louder and removing her mask so that he could also see her lips as she was reading the charge to him.

Since the investigations were still at an initial stage, the magistrate ruled in favour of prosecution that Gabatlhalefe be remanded in custody till his next mention scheduled for December 2nd, 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Auditor General denounces Covid-19 Task Force Team

• Masupu pockets over one million in the first year • Masisi appoints a foreigner, he can appoint whoever he wants

1 day ago

News

Suspected girlfriend killer remanded

A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and tried to commit suicide by drinking a dip disinfectant before attempting to hang himself has been...

5 hours ago

Sports

Ngele fires Chilli Boys to victory

Botswana’s long-time South African export, Mogakolodi Ngele proved the match winner for Chippa United on Saturday, firing home the only goal of the game...

7 hours ago

News

“BDF soldiers acted accordingly”- Brigadier Barwabatsile

32 out 815 bullets fired at suspected Namibian poachers

2 hours ago
Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Business

Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Despite an independent auditor being appointed to audit the accounts of the Levy on Alcoholic Beverages five years ago, the process has still not...

2 hours ago
Ready for the revolution Ready for the revolution

Business

Ready for the revolution

Govt committed to 4IR With technology and the digital world developing at a terrifying rate, Botswana is determined not to be left behind. To...

3 hours ago
Digging in the dark Digging in the dark

Business

Digging in the dark

Lack of mining policy hampers beneficiation The absence of a Mining Policy has hampered any hopes of achieving optimal beneficiation in the mining industry....

3 hours ago
CEDA's cooperative crusade CEDA's cooperative crusade

Business

CEDA’s cooperative crusade

Loans to vary from P500 to P50 million In an effort to support government’s Cooperative Transformation Strategy, Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) recently launched...

3 hours ago
Flower Power Flower Power

Business

Flower Power

Young artist goes gaga for gardening As a free-spirited, fiercely independent teen, Naledi Maifala loved the thought of one day becoming her own boss....

2 hours ago
Big boost for small enterprises Big boost for small enterprises

Business

Big boost for small enterprises

UNPD partners with FNBB to grow SMEs The First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) recently signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)...

2 hours ago
Rising fuel prices pump inflation up Rising fuel prices pump inflation up

Business

Rising fuel prices Pump inflation up

The increase in pump prices introduced on 8 October fuelled a rise of 0.4 percent inflation for the month. In September, inflation was recorded...

2 hours ago
DETERMINED: Nkate DETERMINED: Nkate

News

Jacob Nkate; the return

One of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) political heavy weights, Jacob Nkate is set to return to the rough and tumble of general...

2 hours ago
Steeped in sport Steeped in sport

Entertainment

Steeped in sport

The colonel calls the shots Earlier this month, Colonel Botsang Tshenyego retained his seat as Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) President, winning 14 of...

2 hours ago

Politics

COVID 19- The aftermath

FORECLOSURE SURGE AFTER COVID-19 RELATED JOB LOSSES, WILL GOVT ASSIST? Many home owners were reportedly left swimming in debt after COVID-19 wiped out their...

3 hours ago

News

Montshiwa murder trial begins

The gun that is suspected to have been used to kill Montshiwa was also discovered – Police The long-awaited trial of David Modise and...

2 hours ago
'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark 'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark

Entertainment

Ghetto up next for impressive music fest The Setswana couture German print, otherwise known as ‘Leteisi’ is beautifully crafted, okay as a proud Motswana...

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.