Franco vs Jeff: the battle resumes

The light-hearted rivalry between two Kwasa Kwasa greats will take centre stage at Trekkers Nightclub later this month.

Dubbed the ‘Rhumba Night Show’ and scheduled for Friday 26 November, Franco and Afro Musica will come head-to-head with Jeff Matheatau and Yakho band at an event brought to you by 5 Star Entertainment.

The two come a long way in the music industry and it will be interesting to see them share the stage again.

Joining the veterans on stage will be: More Fire and Unique Stars, Dipoko and De Lucky Stars and Tshepo G, with a special appearance from Swagger Lady.

High-riding Hey Nyenaah will be the MC together with Ronnie.

Tickets are selling for P100 and gates open from 1800 to 0600hrs.