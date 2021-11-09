Fun under the sun and stars

Rasesa-based Marokolwane Ranch has come up with a unique camping and jamming concept to kickstart the festive month of December.

The ‘Off Grind Tent Retreat Affair’, brought to you by Contrast Marketing in conjunction with The Voice, caters for couples in need of a break from the bright city lights, with green scenery, laidback vibes, good music under the setting sun the order of the day.

Set for Saturday 4 December, the fun starts at 1400hrs, with Amantle Brown, Sebaga the Saxophone and DJ Frostbite all lined up to perform. Packages vary from a Boutique Tent at P1, 800, which includes a six-man tent, a bottle of Champagne courtesy of J-C Le Roux, dinner buffet, night braii and breakfast.

Other options are the Couple Classic tent, which will set patrons back P800 and comes complete with a four-man tent.

There is also the choice to bring your own tent, which is charged at P500 and is strictly self-catering.