With the country bracing for a heat wave, DJ GeeSpeezy is busy burning it up in the studio, releasing a red hot new track on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Monate’, the single features rappers Noello and Bleq Dott.

The Motswako sizzler is a definite party jam for city slickers.

Noello is at his absolute best on the track, delivering flawless rhymes to a fast paced beat.

Rating: 7 out of 10