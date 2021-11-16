‘Grow some balls!’

Dow urges Parliament to speak out against DIS

In August last year, Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) Unity Dow dramatically left her top post at the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation.

14 months later, in her response to the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Wednesday, she seemed to explain her reasons for quitting.

At the time, it was widely speculated her resignation was in protest against the P100 billion court case. It appears this indeed had an impact on her decision.

“We all must care because when the DIS flouts the law, you and I pay the price, monetary or otherwise. Botswana is suffering reputational harm. The state has to settle cases that should never have been initiated in the first place. The state has to pay legal fees; there is always a lawyer keen to argue a case, any case, regardless of how ridiculously unjustifiable it is,” she declared.

In a nine-page response to Monday’s SONA, Dow described the Directorate of Intelligence (DIS) as a bully organisation with no regard for the law.

“We, as government, have failed in delivering good governance, in respect of the DIS. This failure is so critical that it threatens the security of every individual in this country, mine and yours included, as well as that of the state itself. We are on a precipice and unless and until we have the courage to pull back, history will judge every single one of us who has the education and information to understand where we stand at this moment, very harshly,” she warned with typical bluntness.

The former Judge called on other MPs to be brave and speak out.

“Ministers and Members of Parliament, myself included, must stop treating the DIS like an omnipotent organisation; which is the case at the moment.”

Dow acknowledged that standing up for the truth takes guts, adding she is aware doing so opens one up to harassment and seclusion.

“I, together with anyone who stands up in support of my views on this issue can expect to suffer any or all of the following; more phone and other surveillance, BURS to make their lives very difficult, CEDA to send their application for a loan for ‘vetting’ to the DIS. If they already have a CEDA loan, targeted tracking of how they are repaying the loan. Targeted raids on their businesses, souped-up corruption charges, claims of membership to political factions. Social media attacks by DIS agents masquerading as ordinary citizens. God forbid, something even worse!” she warned, further calling on the President to take action.

Dow, who has confirmed she will not stand for parliament in the 2024 general elections, closed her remarks with a telling quote from the bible, Proverbs 26:27, which reads, “He who digs a pit will fall into it and he who rolls a stone; it will come back on him.”

Meanwhile most responses and interjection, both from the BDP and opposition, to Dow’s submission were in favour and agreed with her submission relating to the DIS.