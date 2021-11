Maun underground Hip Hop artist Seth Hades (Willy Makgobi) has dropped a smashing hit titled ‘Hula’.

An Art teacher by profession, and a trained music teacher, Hades derives his rap names from the Egyptian and Greek mythologies and draws inspiration from conscious rap groups like Immortal Technique, The Last Emperor and Chief Kamachi.

The single, which dropped on 29th October, was produced by Fella and released under Dagee Records.

Rating: 8/10