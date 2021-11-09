Hand over the guns NOW- Magosi tells Khama

The Director-General of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS), Peter Magosi, this week gave former President Ian Khama a Monday noon deadline to have handed over his weapons.

In a letter marked ‘URGENT’ in red capital letters and addressed to Khama through his lawyers- Ramalepa Attorneys, titled ‘HANDING OVER OF FORMER PRESIDENT’S WEAPONS’ Magosi instructs Khama to have handed over the weapons by mid-day yesterday.

This comes as a response to a letter issued by the former President telling Magosi to come to get the weapons himself.

However, according to Magosi, Khama’s weapons are registered in his personal names and the directorate wants them as a matter of urgency.

“We advise that your client hands over the said firearms to the DIS investigating officer no later by Monday 8 November 2021, 12 noon,” the letter signed by Magosi reads.

Meanwhile, there has been no official warrant of arrest against Khama with swelling rumors suggesting security agents are after him.

Khama crossed the border into South Africa at the Martin’s Drift Border Post yesterday and had notified the South African government in a letter addressed to Ambassador Lonceba Losi.

The former President is expected to appear in an interview with SABC1 this evening.

Voice online is keeping a close eye on the developments.

Sharonmathala