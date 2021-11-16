Home away from home

A story of survival

Moving to a different country marks the start of a new chapter in life, both exciting and daunting.

Although there is the promise of new opportunities, the lack of friends and family in the midst of unfamiliar surroundings and even the language barrier can make one feel lonely and anxious.

Living through such a move six years ago provided the motivation for Lebogang Tleane’s debut book ‘Surviving Unfamiliar Territory’.

In the recently-released book, Tleane relives her relocation to Gauteng, South Africa in 2015, when she moved to Mzansi to start a new life with her new husband, and how she was ultimately able to thrive in a foreign land.

A respected journalist, Tleane is currently the Managing Editor of Youth Village, a youth-centred online magazine.

From one journo to another, The Voice’s Portia Mlilo caught up with Tleane to find out a bit more about the book and indeed the author behind it.

What inspired you to write a book?

From a very young age, I have always wanted to be a writer; it has been one of those bucket list items to tick.

My mother used to buy a lot of magazines like Pace, Drum, People and You, hence the love for reading developed.

I used to promise her that one day I will also publish my own book or have my own magazine.

During level 5 lockdown, I decided to pen something since I had time to kill.

Tell us a bit about the book’s title?

‘Surviving Unfamiliar Territory’ is all about making it in a foreign place that you are not familiar with.

As someone who now resides in South Africa courtesy of marriage, I thought I should share practical advice on how to embrace a new place, fit in and basically make it your home.

So, in short, this title shows that indeed one can survive outside their comfort zone.

Who are your target audience?

My target audience is basically anyone who is going through, or anticipating, a major shift in life.

It can be anyone relocating from a place they are used to, a person changing careers, schools, a person joining a new family by marriage and so forth.

Anyone who is an avid reader can also purchase the book to add to their collection.

How much is the book and where can one buy it?

The book is sold for P180 and R180.

At the moment I am selling from my home in Broadhurst Tsholofelo.

The numbers to call for orders are 77 062 588 and 71 867 016.

The book is also available on Amazon as Paperback.

What impact would you like your book to have?

I just want people to be open to change, to take that leap of faith when the opportunity arises.

I also would love for people to be prepared before they take such a life changing decision, to do research beforehand.

If things don’t work out they should also not be ashamed to go back to the life that they are used to.

This book is also aimed at encouraging the culture of reading, which actually helps people to be more aware of their surroundings, and also become more articulate.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

As cliché as this may sound, every chapter of the book was fun to write.

The most outstanding for me would have to be the last chapter, ‘Should I Move Back Home?’ It’s not all the time that grass will be greener on the other side.

Sometimes you will be jumping out of the pan straight into the fire.

If things don’t work out, go back home – it doesn’t mean you have failed, pat yourself on the back, because you tried to turn your situation around.

We also don’t have to laugh at returning soldiers: life happens and tomorrow it could be you!

When did you realise you had a talent for writing?

From way back in primary school through essay and composition writing.

I was really good in languages as opposed to other subjects.

As a shy person, I am able to express myself more through writing than actually giving a verbal speech.

I am still at an amateur stage though, and hope to nurture my talent as I put out more content out there.

What qualities must a writer possess?

As a writer you need to be a creative person, a storyteller.

A writer needs to be a reader as well, and you also need to do a lot of research so that whatever you put out there is of great quality.

You also have to be very patient, because the whole publishing industry can be daunting.

It can take years for you to complete a book, and even more years for one to make money from writing.

All in all, have love for your craft, the rest will follow.

How did you survive living in a foreign country?

South Africa and Botswana are not that different from each other to be honest with you.

There isn’t much of a culture shock, and in some places there is no language barrier at all.

But as time goes on you become homesick and long for those familiar surroundings.

Before Covid, I used to visit every now and then, and I also communicate with family and friends on a daily basis.

I have also made great friends here, and mind you I have a family this side so it’s not that bad.

How easy or difficult was it to relocate?

It wasn’t really difficult.

Yes, I was leaving my family behind, but I was also coming to start my own.

I had the right papers, something that is very important to avoid any trouble.

Four months in SA, I already got a job, so I really didn’t go through the most.

What challenges have you faced in your new home?

When I came to SA, there were Xenophobic attacks against African foreign nationals.

I was always scared that my rich Setswana accent will get me in trouble.

But honestly Batswana are received very well here, and I managed to fit in quickly.

The only issue I can highlight is moving around; for the first few months I had to rely on my husband to take me places I needed to be at.

Some problems are just minor, and I handle them without any hassles.

So who is your inspiration?

My mum is my number one inspiration.

All my life I have seen her work hard to put food on the table.

She also instilled the love for reading in all her children.

This book is dedicated to her, and I am over the moon that she was one of the first people to read it.

My husband also believes in me, he is my number one supporter and helps a lot with pushing the sales of the book.

I also draw inspiration from J. K. Rowling, [mastermind of the Harry Potter series] who is a great author according to me.

What advice can you give to aspiring writers?

Start where you are, with what you have.

You do not necessarily need vast experience for you to put something out there.

Your confidence as a writer will build as you put more projects out there.

Also, try with something that you are passionate or have knowledge about, in that way it will be easy for you to come up with concrete material worth writing. You also have to be an avid reader yourself, to see how the industry works.

How do you balance writing with your day job?

Lucky for me, I am a journalist, so writing is something that I do on a daily basis.

All that I do is to make sure my side-hustle doesn’t affect my job.

Normally I do my personal stuff on Saturdays, which includes writing as well as promoting my book.

Sounds like your schedule is pretty hectic – how do you relax?

I belief in resting and recharging, so every spare time I get, I give my body some rest.

I just do simple stuff like catching movies, reading for my daughter and catching up on soccer highlights.

Covid-19 has really messed up our social lives, and the new normal is to try and stay indoors if you don’t have any serious obligations.

And finally, Thank God It’s Friday, what are your plans for the weekend?

Apart from pushing the sales of this book through my online platforms, my weekend always centres around spending time with my family and watching soccer on TV.

I am thinking of writing another book, so this weekend I plan to also do some brainstorming on the direction to take.