Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jacob Nkate; the return

By

Published

DETERMINED: Nkate
DETERMINED: Nkate

One of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) political heavy weights, Jacob Nkate is set to return to the rough and tumble of general elections campaign in 2024.

In a brief interview, the former cabinet minister said he will announce his decision to contest for 2024 general elections at the end of the month and make it known which constituency between Ngami and Maun West he would have chosen to try his luck.

“I have made a decision but I am yet to consult the party structures. At the end of this month I will announce my decision,” Nkate explained.

A few months ago Nkate admitted that both branches of Ngami and Maun West constituencies have requested him to be their parliamentary candidate in the coming general elections and he said he in turn asked them to give him time to think it over and allow him to consult further.

“I have to go back to the two constituencies and let them know of my decision first,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nkate who is also the party’s former secretary general and former ambassador to Japan was Ngami member of parliament since 1994 until 2009 when he lost to the opposition.

He however harboured a dream of returning to parliament in 2019 but that was dashed by the then Ngami constituency’s incumbent member of parliament, Thato Kwerepe who defeated him during the party’s primary elections, Bulela-ditswe a year prior to that.

Nonetheless, Kwerepe equally lost to opposition’s new comer to politics, Caterpillar Hikuama who is the current area MP under Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

BDP went on to lose all the four constituencies in the North West district including Maun east, Maun West and Okavango to UDC.

In preparation to win back the constituencies, BDP according to its regional chairman, Reaboka Mbulawa has been trying to reinforce, strike a compromise and field their strongest candidates in these areas. However, he refused to share details as to who will be fielded where.

Nonetheless speculations were rife that while Nkate would be fielded in Maun West to face one of the strongest opposition leaders, Dumelang Saleshando, Kavis Kario would take Ngami while Mbulawa tries his luck in Maun East.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However some insiders say Nkate is doubting his chances in Maun West and is likely to opt for Ngami, “because that is his base. He will rather face Kario in primaries.”

Asked whether he has interest in contesting for Ngami parliamentary seat, Kavis Kario, who is former member of Parliament for Selibe-Phikwe, said, “I have not yet made that determination, but it is honourable for people to consider me for a post like that, to want me to serve them in a field that I love and have passion for.”

Kario was neither denying nor confirming his interest in Ngami constituency.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Auditor General denounces Covid-19 Task Force Team

• Masupu pockets over one million in the first year • Masisi appoints a foreigner, he can appoint whoever he wants

1 day ago

News

Suspected girlfriend killer remanded

A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and tried to commit suicide by drinking a dip disinfectant before attempting to hang himself has been...

5 hours ago

Sports

Ngele fires Chilli Boys to victory

Botswana’s long-time South African export, Mogakolodi Ngele proved the match winner for Chippa United on Saturday, firing home the only goal of the game...

7 hours ago

News

“BDF soldiers acted accordingly”- Brigadier Barwabatsile

32 out 815 bullets fired at suspected Namibian poachers

2 hours ago
Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Business

Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Despite an independent auditor being appointed to audit the accounts of the Levy on Alcoholic Beverages five years ago, the process has still not...

2 hours ago
Ready for the revolution Ready for the revolution

Business

Ready for the revolution

Govt committed to 4IR With technology and the digital world developing at a terrifying rate, Botswana is determined not to be left behind. To...

3 hours ago
Digging in the dark Digging in the dark

Business

Digging in the dark

Lack of mining policy hampers beneficiation The absence of a Mining Policy has hampered any hopes of achieving optimal beneficiation in the mining industry....

3 hours ago
CEDA's cooperative crusade CEDA's cooperative crusade

Business

CEDA’s cooperative crusade

Loans to vary from P500 to P50 million In an effort to support government’s Cooperative Transformation Strategy, Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) recently launched...

3 hours ago
Flower Power Flower Power

Business

Flower Power

Young artist goes gaga for gardening As a free-spirited, fiercely independent teen, Naledi Maifala loved the thought of one day becoming her own boss....

2 hours ago
Big boost for small enterprises Big boost for small enterprises

Business

Big boost for small enterprises

UNPD partners with FNBB to grow SMEs The First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) recently signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)...

2 hours ago
Rising fuel prices pump inflation up Rising fuel prices pump inflation up

Business

Rising fuel prices Pump inflation up

The increase in pump prices introduced on 8 October fuelled a rise of 0.4 percent inflation for the month. In September, inflation was recorded...

2 hours ago
Steeped in sport Steeped in sport

Entertainment

Steeped in sport

The colonel calls the shots Earlier this month, Colonel Botsang Tshenyego retained his seat as Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) President, winning 14 of...

2 hours ago

Politics

COVID 19- The aftermath

FORECLOSURE SURGE AFTER COVID-19 RELATED JOB LOSSES, WILL GOVT ASSIST? Many home owners were reportedly left swimming in debt after COVID-19 wiped out their...

3 hours ago

News

Montshiwa murder trial begins

The gun that is suspected to have been used to kill Montshiwa was also discovered – Police The long-awaited trial of David Modise and...

2 hours ago

News

Ex-convict rapes pregnant ex-girlfriend

An ex-convict who served two years in jail for unlawfully wounding a woman has struck again, raping the same woman while she was pregnant...

3 hours ago
'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark 'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark

Entertainment

Ghetto up next for impressive music fest The Setswana couture German print, otherwise known as ‘Leteisi’ is beautifully crafted, okay as a proud Motswana...

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.