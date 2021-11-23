Justin Bieber is coming to SA!

Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his highly anticipated Justice World Tour, and South Africa is on the list!

The Canadian singer will be making his way to South Africa in 2022, a press statement revealed on Monday.

The Justice World Tour marks Justin’s first global outing since his 2016/2017 Purpose World Tour.

See dates and venue for the South African leg of the tour below:

28 September 2022, Cape Town, South Africa – DHL Stadium and 1 October 2022, Johannesburg, South Africa – FNB Stadium