Khama dares Magosi

As the legal tussle between Former President Ian Khama and the Botswana Government through the Directorate on Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) goes into the third week, The Voice Online is in possession of a letter that Khama wrote daring DIS boss Peter Magosi.

The letter, titled ‘Handing over of former President’s weapons’ and signed by Khama’s lawyers outlines what transpired over the week and explicitly tells Magosi he will not hand himself over to the DIS.

“We believe that you (Magosi) were referring to the same weapons listed in the famous search warrant issued by Judge Gabanagae of the high court during the high court vacation,” Khama’s letter states..

Khama goes on to remind Magosi that if indeed the weapons he is being asked to surrender are the same ones listed in the search warrant, they are with the DIS officers seconded by the DIS to provide him (Khama) with security.

“You were further invited to come and collect these weapons the following day, on Sunday 24 October 2021 when this officer was on duty. On Sunday 24 October 2021 when we were expecting you and your team to come and collect the weapons, you sent a text message to the former President, where you communicated to him that you were engaged in another operation and will come to collect the weapons on Monday,” Khama further states.

According to Khama, as of Friday morning (today), Magosi was yet to collect the weapons as agreed.

“It now boggles the mind, how and why to this day you have not come to collect the weapons from the former President and now asking him to deliver them to yourselves,” the letter further reads.

Khama further dares Magosi that he will not deliver the weapon. “Please note that the former President’s weapons are still under the care of your officers at his residence, and that you may contact him for a handing over of the same at a time of your pleasure. Former President will not come and deliver the weapons to your office. You should instead come and get them as was agreed on Saturday 23 October 2021.”

Meanwhile in a similar matter, the judgment in the review bail application, in a similar matter, against Former DIS boss Isaac Kgosi will be delivered this afternoon.

