Lionheart thrills in Ghana

UK based Botswana entertainer, Lorraine Lionheart stunned Ghanaians with a jaw-dropping performance this week.

The curvy Ghanzi born creative is touring West Africa, and has been a hot topic particularly amongst men from Nigeria and Ghana.

Her risqué outfits and sexually suggestive dance moves have become her trademark.

Never one to shy away from shaking her generous derriere, Lionheart, performing alongside Ghanaian controversial artist, Ay Poyoo (The Goat), twerked and shook what her mama gave her, leaving her West African audience gaping in disbelief.

Shaya has always wondered where you were going with this, but it looks like you may be on to something.

Go ahead and shake that thing, and stun those West Africans into silence.

Watch her latest videos upload on YouTube: