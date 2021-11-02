Connect with us

Maghebula drops ninth album

Maghebula

The Ke gata ka lekeke hit maker, affectionately known as Maghebula in the entertainment industry has dropped his ninth album titled, Taiyelele.

The 41- year -old BDF band member, real name Alfred Bent Keorete launched his solo music career in 2007 when he released his first album.

“I asked myself why I was not writing my own songs and that is when Maghebula came into being,” said the Sefhare native.

Taiyelele boasts of nine traditional music tracks with a twist from the previous albums.
“I promised my traditional music enthusiasts new songs, a new voice and new instruments. I just added a twist in everything to dish them something fresh,” said Maghebula.

Some of the songs in the album are Girl child, Seso ke seo, Se tshepe motho, and Yo ke mang, Rantsudu, Molamu, Rebatsadi and Letter to God.

“All these songs carry messages on things that happen to people daily. Girl Child song is about young girls being forced to drop out of school to be married to older men. Seso ke seo is about a married man leaving his wife for a young girl. I sing to educate, inform and entertain. I am informing or revealing the things that are happening through music,” Maghebula explained.

Doctor Tawanda who is currently based in South Africa recorded the album at Megabase studio.

“After receiving the instruments I went to other studios here in Botswana to record the lyrics and sent them back to Dr Tawanda. It was a real challenge because it is nice and quicker communicating with the producer face to face. That is why I took long to finish it although I started working on it last year during lock down,” said Maghebula.

He further indicated that although all the tracks on his album are smash hits, his favorite song is Seso ke seo.

He featured Mc Maswe on Rebatsadi, an Amapiano song, a South African electronic dancing style.

“With my unique music, I am safe from competition,” said the man who launched his music career by preforming in public places like the bus rank.

