As the entertainment industry looks to make up for lost time, Major Moves Comedy is bringing back one of its most popular shows.

The Last Friday Comedy returns this month, with Cresta President Hotel the venue and 26 November the date.

With a line-up featuring heavyweights such as: Lebo English, MEB, Mdala Ka The, Thapelo Malani, Triccs and Roy, the event is truly back with a bang.

Tickets are selling for P200 single and P300 for Double.

The jokes start at 2000hrs.