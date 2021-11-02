Makhadzi back by popular demand

Francistown, Maun, Serowe on the cards

South African singer, Makhadzi, thrilled Batswana with her electrifying performance over the weekend at the Molapo Piazza at the show dubbed, ‘the people’s festival’ by Gilbert promotion.

The energetic star will return by popular demand to dazzle her local fans some more in three different venues before Christmas.

Her first stop is the city of Francistown on November 26th. The ‘Limpopo’ hitmaker will be returning to the second city for the third time. Billed for the Obed Itani Chilume stadium, Makhadzi is expected to mesmerize and satiate thirsty revelers in the north.

She will then head to Serowe for a festival called, ‘festive opener with Makhadzi’ at the Serowe Stadium on December 3rd.

On the 22nd of December, the Makadzi excitement will reach a fever pitch at the Maun stadium.

This past weekend her magic was felt long before she hit the stage when the star-struck Deputy Mayor, Lotty Manyepedza who met Makhadzi at the airport mentioned that even the president, Mokgweetsi Masisi would have loved to welcome her.

After an awkward moment with Manyepedza trying hard to interest the ‘Ghanama’ singer into a conversation on the way to her hotel room, Voice Entertainment sat down with the superstar for an exclusive interview.

” I know that I am not yet there. I don’t do this for that, the deputy mayor is right I have not reached the level of Brenda (Fassie) I have not restricted myself to any ceiling, I will go as high up as I can,” Makhadzi said in response to Manyepedza’s unsolicited advice that she should not think that she has arrived.

For an international superstar, Makhadzi was down to earth enough to invite reporters into her hotel room and share intimate stories.

She even bought an artwork presented to her by one of the local fine artists at a price tag of P 2,000.

She also doesn’t travel with lots of bags, lots of clothes, or shoes like other music industry divas, and neither does she have a lot of demands. She doesn’t like hotel food, she said.

“I grew up with my grandmother and that helped me a lot to become the person I am today because your grandmother can’t raise you like your mother you know. It helped me stand up for myself at an early age. As a grown-up now no one can say anything to me to destroy me and it’s all thanks to my granny,” she said.

Asked how she balances family obligations and her busy schedule, the South African superstar, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhonna said, “I am lucky that my family understands my lifestyle and who I am now. I am unable to see them as often as I would like to but I do spend time with them whenever I get the chance.”

Makhadzi is amazed as to how her music has been able to capture not only fans in her home country but the whole world.

“And this is what music does I guess, people don’t have to understand the language but I don’t remember any show I have performed at where people just sang along to one song and they did not know the rest. Even here in Botswana, the love I have received is scary.”

Asked what is the one normal thing she does she responded, “I like to cook for myself. I don’t like fancy food, I enjoy my food, and I enjoy pap a lot. I like Phane (Mophane worms) and Maxy has told me you guys have it here too. ”

