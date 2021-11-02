Massive fashion show

Local fashion brands are expected to pull off what could be one of the most amazing talents shows in Francistown, the Massive Local Brands Fashion Show slated for November 27th at the Old Francistown Stadium.

Organized by Dictator Magada of Fashion Bullet Empire Inc fame, the show will focus on business presentations, marketing, skills transfer, and product selling.

According to Magada, they are looking to work with Francistown and other brands from the rest of the country to shine a spotlight on the many different clothing brands in Botswana.

“It is a self-sponsored event, but I hope with time I’ll be able to partner with the private sector, ” he said.

Magada urged local brands to register for the event in large numbers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The registration fee is P500 per brand, and forms can be obtained at office Suit 3, located upstairs behind Pick N Pay Blue Jacket Street.