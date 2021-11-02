Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Media wars far from over

By

Published

DEMANDING FAIRNESS: Metlhaetsile Leepile

Jamali clings to Mmegi shares

Ignores five-year-old ruling from Competition Authority

Seven months after final submissions were made before the high court in which Metlhaetsile Leepile, one of Mmegi major shareholders, and Gabz FM sued the Competition and Consumer Authority (CCA) for failure to take steps against Seyed Jamali’s company, a ruling is yet to be delivered.

The two applicants, Leepile and Gabz FM want the court to issue an order for the Authority to enforce its instruction to have businessman, Jamali, through his company Universal House (Pty) Ltd divest his 28.73 shareholding in Mmegi Investment Holdings (MIH) )Pty Ltd.

In February 2017, the Authority rejected the acquisition of these shares by Universal Group with the shares having been sold without notifying CCA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As the shares were already sold, CCA directed that the 28.73 shares acquired by Jamali’s company, be disposed to a person or entity with no business interests affiliated in any way with Universal House.
The decision was to be implemented within three months from the 17th of February 2017 when the CCA made the order.

However, five years on, Jamali is yet to comply with the CCA decision, a move which has compelled Leepile and Gabz FM to approach the high court to have the authority enforce its February 2017 decision.

In their final submissions before the court in March early this year, Chibanda Makgelemele & Co who represents the first applicant, Leepile, argued that the authority failed to take steps to enforce its decision.

It is said that the CCA has claimed since as far back as February 2018 that its investigation was at an advanced stage, yet more than three years later nothing has been done.

In addition, the Authority is said to have not provided the parties with copies of the valuation of the shares, which is thought to have taken place in March 2019 after CCA appointed Grant Thornton to provide a valuation of the shares.

It is on the basis of the above that the applicants want the court to issue an order to CCA to perform its statutory notice and enforce its 2017 instruction to have Jamali’s Universal House divest from MIH, an action which CCA did not contest.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CCA had refused to approve the acquisition of the shares in MIH by Jamali on the basis that the transaction would prevent or substantially lessen competition within the private sector media in Botswana.

This is because, MIH, through Mmegi Broadcasting Corporation has shareholding in Gabz FM, a local private radio station, a direct competitor of Duma FM which is owned by Jamali.

MIH is a holding company for Dikgang Publishing Company- publishers of Mmegi and The Monitor newspapers; CBET- publishers of the Botswana Guardian and The Midweek Sun newspapers; Mmegi Publishing House; specialists in the publication of textbooks mainly for the school market; BONESA Distribution Company; and Mmegi Broadcasting Corporation.

MIH directors include Leepile who is one of the litigants, Titus Mbuya, Botswana Mine Workers Union, Monageng Mogalakwe, Burton Mguni, Changu Mannathoko, Lebang Motokwane, Modise Maphanyane, Vincent Seretse, Monageng Mogalakwe and Pako Kedisitse.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

School boys drown in a pond

Two Lehututu Primary School pupils tragically drowned in a waste water pond, after they went missing on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred last Wednesday...

1 day ago

News

Stolen vehicle found in Zimbabwe

A teenager who allegedly stole a vehicle at Marobela village and crossed into Zimbabwe at an ungazetted point of entry has been remanded in...

9 hours ago

News

Herdboy remanded for assaulting colleague

A Zimbabwean man is fighting for his life at Nyangabgwe Hospital after he was hit with something suspected to be a metal rod on...

8 hours ago
CCA approves Mowana Copper Mine takeover CCA approves Mowana Copper Mine takeover

Business

CCA approves Mowana Copper Mine takeover

The Competition and Consumer Authority (CCA) has given Max Power Limited (MPL) a go-ahead to acquire 100 percent issued shares in Cradle Arc, a...

8 hours ago
Rough diamond production up as demand surges Rough diamond production up as demand surges

Business

Rough diamond production up as demand surges

De Beers has seen its rough diamond production increase by 28 percent to 9.2 million on the backdrop of a surge in demand. Information...

8 hours ago
Botswana exports decline Botswana exports decline

Business

Botswana exports decline

The value of Botswana’s monthly exports declined in August while the value of imports went up. Data from Statistics Botswana shows that during August,...

8 hours ago

News

Woman ‘stabs’ lover for staying out late

A 35-year-old Tonota woman has been charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing her lover in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Although investigations...

8 hours ago
Botswana's e-commerce deficient Botswana's e-commerce deficient

Business

Botswana’s e-commerce deficient

High internet costs constrain Botswana e-commerce Botswana is said to be faced with many challenges and weaknesses when it comes to e-commerce. The recently...

8 hours ago
Penetrating the coal market brick by brick Penetrating the coal market brick by brick

Business

Penetrating the coal market brick by brick

Two enterprising siblings, Marumo Marumo, 37, and Keith O’Reilly, 27, have found a niche to turn raw coal into environmentally friendly bricks that produce...

7 hours ago

News

Bringing dignity to the less privileged

BOSEJA COMMUNITY BUILDS A TOILET FOR A DISABLED MAN ‘S FAMILY In 2017 Keofe Nkadi’s left leg was amputated below the knee due to...

8 hours ago

News

Rapist sent to jail for ten years

A sexual pervert who raped a woman in Letlhakeng and left her tired and injured in the bush has been jailed. 32-year-old Kabelo Lekate...

8 hours ago

Sports

Too broke to play

Hockey clubs miss out on Africa Cup tourney Four local hockey teams, Basil Ladies and Men and Jwaneng Ladies and Men, missed out on...

8 hours ago

News

Breast cancer awareness Month

How aware are you? While cancer is perceived by many as the ultimate death sentence, and despite the abundance of information disseminated by both...

8 hours ago

Sports

I ran my race- Makwala

Botswana’s 400m and 200m runner, Isaac Makwala, has officially announced his retirement from professional athletics this Monday. ‘Badman’ as Makwala is affectionately known, will...

8 hours ago

News

Man allegedly commits rape while on bail for rape

Reportedly strikes four days after being freed This Wednesday, exactly a week after being granted bail on a rape charge, a 20-year-old youth appeared...

8 hours ago

Sports

Hard times for softball

League set for return next year with or without sponsor As local sports crawl back to action after a lengthy drought due to the...

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.