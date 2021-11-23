Miss culture eyes SA success

Local beauty, Miss Culture Botswana 2021, Goratamang Monwametsi, will leave for Gold Reef, Johannesburg in South Africa to represent the nation at the Miss Culture International Pageant.

The vastly experience Makaleng model is no stranger to the beauty scene.

Indeed Monwametsi’s CV makes for impressive reading, with her previous honours including: 2nd Princess Miss Hope Botswana 2015, Miss ZURI Africa Botswana 2018, 2nd runner up Face of Beauty Africana 2020, Director of Botswana Bikini Model and also a guest judge at Miss Pan Africa 2019 in Nigeria.

The pageant runs from 28 November to 4 December, with the winner set to drive away with a car, a 1st position trophy and R100, 000 in cash.

“If I win, I will focus on promoting our tourism and culture in all corners of the world through different platforms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Tourism industry was the most hit by Covid,” stated the 29-year-old.

BW wishes her the best of luck.