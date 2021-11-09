Mlesho and Vee unite

Two of the biggest names in Kwaito/Kwasa, Vee Mampeezy and Mlesho Kai1 have finally joined forces on a long overdue power collaboration sure to get followers of the genre dancing in delight.

Mlesho features Vee on his new single ‘Pelo’, a sizzling offering that could very well emerge as the song of the Summer.

The ‘Tlhomela’ hit-maker looks to be back to his very best and teaming up with the golden boy of Kwaito is a masterstroke.

Unlike in the past, where he has been using Zolasko as his Producer, this time he went for, Jazzman.

RATINGS: 8/10