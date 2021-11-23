Montshiwa murder trial begins

The gun that is suspected to have been used to kill Montshiwa was also discovered – Police

The long-awaited trial of David Modise and his co-accused, Tumelo Tshukudu, for the murder of Fairgrounds Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Michael Montshiwa, will finally begin this Friday at the Gaborone High Court.

Trial was postponed following the resignation of Justice Michael Mothobi in September. The case has now been allocated to Justice Dr Zein Kebonang but, on Monday, trial was postponed again to Friday after the main suspect, David Modise, told court that he needed some document from the prosecution in order to be able to make final preparations.

Montshiwa’s lawyer and friend on trial for murder

Modise, who was the deceased’s lawyer, and his friend, Tshukudu, are both linked to the murder of Montshiwa, which occurred on the 18th of October, 2015.

In 2016, the state withdrew charges against a traditional doctor, Bampoloki Seeiso, who was also implicated in the matter. State Prosecutor, Ernest Mosate, told court Seiso was likely to turn state witness.

Police investigations have revealed that Modise bought a gun similar to the one used to shoot and kill Montshiwa from Seiso on the 17th of October, 2015 with the assistance of Tshukudu (who is Modise’s friend) for P2,500.

Tshukudu allegedly confessed to the police that he went to Mahikeng with Modise on two occasions in an attempt to purchase a pistol from one Wilfred Mpolokang for self-protection.

It is alleged Tshukudu referred Modise to Seiso, who was selling a 30.06 rifle. The court also heard that the rifle was sold in Gaborone West and was handed to Modise on the day Montshiwa was gunned down.

The 36-year-old Modise is also facing another charge of stealing by agent.

Montshiwa was shot and killed at his house in Block 6 Gaborone.

Modise is currently out on bail awaiting trial while Tshukudu is remanded in custody as he is facing another separate criminal offence pending before court.

The state is expected to call more than 30 witnesses in the matter.

Police investigations have revealed that Modise was the last person to communicate with Montshiwa, just minutes before the CEO’s fatal shooting.

Investigations further revealed that between June 30 and October 17, 2015, Modise withdrew about P245 000.00 from Montshiwa’s Trust account.

The money, according to the Investigating Officer, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, was entrusted to Modise for the purchase of a plot for Montshiwa in Mogoditshane.

It is alleged that when Montshiwa realised that the money was missing from the Trust account, he communicated with Modise demanding to see him at his house on the night he was killed.

“The investigating team has managed to verify some exhibits which are central to some evidence which will be used in court. The gun that is suspected to have been used to kill Montshiwa was also discovered. Exhibits were gathered through the Mutual Legal Assistance from Zimbabwe. Our investigations have indicated that there was sufficient evidence against the accused,” Marapo told court.