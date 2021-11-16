Tutume born Hip Hop artist, Mjaxy (Mojaboswa Mposwe) has released a single titled ‘Muka Nkalanga Ushinge’, which simply means ‘get up and go hustle’.

Having hustled in the music industry for over a decade, it is a fitting title for the Ikalanga rapper, who over the years has collaborated with the likes of Bangu, Spiza Valentino, Double Up, Lagreat and Daniel Carvi.

Produced by Kinp at Wave Sound, the packed track features cameos from Kinp, Kiddroz YG and Collen August.

In his catalogue, Mjaxy has previously released hits such as ‘Isaac Makwala’, ‘Hisa mari’ and ‘Ndaka kona’ released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

He has shared the stage with the likes of Trademark, ATI, Vee, Charma Gal and Element Lehipi.

Rating: 7/10