Mzansi trio to heat up 90s fest

Lovers of Kwaito music will be treated to a red-hot trip down memory lane at Gaborone Club next Saturday, as the 90s Summer Festival and a number of South African stars roll into town.

Headline acts include the magnificent Mapaputsi of ‘Izinja’ fame, a track that won Best Kwaito song at the Metro FM awards back in 2002, Thebe, whose hit ‘Lenyora’ remains massive, and the evergreen Joe Nina.

There will be a real sense of nostalgia on the day, with the sizzling line-up including: Khenzo, Traxx, Bax, Kellz, Lefatshe, Sly, Ceedea, Shaft People, Shimrock, Juicy and Soul and Enezel.

Tickets will set you back P150 single, P200 Double and P2, 000 VIP.

The VIP ticket comes with finger foods, three premium bottles of wine/bubbly and dedicated parking.

Gates open at 12 noon.