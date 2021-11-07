New dawn for women’s football

After close to a decade without a league sponsor, local women’s football scored a game-changing goal this week in the form of a P2.4 million deal with Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTC).

The exciting three-year partnership starts from the 2022/23 season and will see DTC Botswana become the lead sponsor of the Women’s Football League and the Grassroots Football Training Programme.

Speaking at Tuesday’s launch, Botswana Football Association (BFA) President, Maclean Letshwiti described DTC’s support as a watershed moment for the women’s game. He noted ladies football now has the backing needed to reach new heights and predicted great things for the sport.

“We are aiming at having a professional women’s football league and also to have in our 17 regions, leagues played by women culminating into the national league. Let me assure DTC that for our part as the BFA, we shall prioritise women football not only in development but taking on board more partners. We shall both not only achieve a return on investment but equally the growth of this partnership so that more can be achieved to meet our desired target,” promised Letshwiti.

For his part, DTC Managing Director, Sedireng Serumola, explained the diamond giant’s saw fit to help as it is part of their journey to becoming a more inclusive and diverse organisation.

“Upon the request from BFA, DTC Botswana deliberated and took a decision to not only sponsor the Women’s Football League but also to sponsor a Grassroots Football Training Programme in primary schools which are in the 17 BFA Regions. The Women’s Football League and Grassroots Football Training Programme also resonate with the DTC Botswana strategy which envisions developing a workforce with equal gender representation as well as equal access to opportunities for women and girls in communities,” highlighted Serumola, adding the grassroots programme is aligned to the UN Women Partnership which aims to create a fairer and more equal world for women and girls,” he said.