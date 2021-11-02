On the rise

Shaya is not one to complain only but to congratulate one when he is doing good, so Shaya would like to congratulate none other than the man of the moment, Theo Bome who goes by the stage name, Hey Nyenaah.

Hey Nyenaah is a busy man with bookings coming in left right and centre for his MC services.

The humble MC however should be reminded of saving for a rainy day and investing instead of wasting all his earnings on booze and girls.

Shaya hopes other MCs would take a leaf from Hey Nyenaah and brace their own authenticity and work hard at their craft.

