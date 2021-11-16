Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

P850m approved under revised CEDA guidelines

By

Published

P850m approved under revised CEDA guidelines
CEDA

Since the revision of Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency Guidelines in July 2020, the Agency has approved 7400 loans to the value of P850 million.

This was revealed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi this past Monday when he was delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) since assuming office in 2018.

These loans are said to have supported agro-business, services, property and manufacturing sectors.

Masisi further said in an endeavour to improve export readiness and capacity of local producers to meet the dictates of export markets, the Botswana Exporter Development Programme (BEDP) was revised in October 2020.

“Initiatives aimed at preparing companies for the export market are ongoing. So far, seven local companies have been supported to attain Fairtrade Certification,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

These certifications are said to enhance product competitiveness and acceptance in international markets.

“We are making progress in providing financial and technical support for business development to promote viable and sustainable SMMEs,” Masisi said in his speech.

Masisi said this was exceptionally executed through the mentoring and fostering of SMMEs to take advantage of opportunities created by the pandemic.

“These Enterprises were also assisted with accessing COVID-19 relief interventions, which included the wage subsidy and the Industry Support loans administered by Botswana Development Corporation (BDC), CEDA and National Development Bank (NDB),” he said.

He said through CEDA funding, Letlhabile programme supported the informal sector.

Masisi further said the Economic Inclusion Bill which was passed by the winter parliament and signed into in October will promote participation of targeted citizens in the economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The objective of the Act is to promote effective participation of targeted citizens in economic activities and facilitate enforcement of the economic empowerment initiatives.”

These initiatives include enabling ownership of land and property.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Inquest on BDF killings commences

An inquest on the shooting of three Namibians and one Zambian by Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers began before Regional Magistrate Taboka Mopipi in...

2 days ago

News

Sacked employee gets his benefits

The Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of a man who was retrenched by his employer in 2018, and ordered that he should...

16 hours ago

News

Arise and Worship concert slated for December 11th

Organiser of the annual Arise and Worship Concert, David Abram, has assured revelers to expect a spirit-filled music event that will soothe troubled souls,...

2 days ago

News

Accused killer teacher gets bail

A teacher who recently made headlines for allegedly gunning down a suspected love rival was handed bail by a Bobonong Magistrates Court last Wednesday....

16 hours ago

News

Violent lover remanded for defilement and attempted murder

Gory details of how a jealous man assaulted and tried to kill his underage lover were last week revealed before a shocked Maun Magistrates...

16 hours ago

Sports

GU sends police XI packing

Police XI were on Saturday eliminated from the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals following a narrow 1-0 loss to Gaborone United (GU) at the Royal...

2 days ago

Entertainment

Lionheart thrills in Ghana

UK based Botswana entertainer, Lorraine Lionheart stunned Ghanaians with a jaw-dropping performance this week. The curvy Ghanzi born creative is touring West Africa, and...

15 hours ago
The real estate rock star The real estate rock star

Business

The real estate rock star

Although there is no shortage of land in Botswana, Real Estate Consultancy remains a career very much on the fringes in the country. Indeed,...

16 hours ago
The ins and outs The ins and outs

Business

The in’s and out’s

Analysing August The International Merchandise Trade Statistics (IMTS) provided by government data collecting agency, Statistics Botswana, show that during August the value of exports...

16 hours ago
Franco vs Jeff: the battle resumes Franco vs Jeff: the battle resumes

Entertainment

Franco vs Jeff: the battle resumes

The light-hearted rivalry between two Kwasa Kwasa greats will take centre stage at Trekkers Nightclub later this month. Dubbed the ‘Rhumba Night Show’ and...

15 hours ago
DISS CHIEF: Magosi DISS CHIEF: Magosi

News

‘Grow some balls!’

Dow urges Parliament to speak out against DIS In August last year, Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) Unity Dow dramatically left her top...

16 hours ago
Small but sensational Small but sensational

Entertainment

Small but sensational

Moshupa model eyes Miss Earth glory Despite her obvious beauty, God-given good looks that are backed by a natural confidence when swaying her booty...

16 hours ago
BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court

News

Painful intervention

Answering S.O.S has bloody consequences for brave duo Intervening in a dispute between a teacher and her son is said to have had painful...

16 hours ago

News

Love potions

Moratiso, Sejeso, Ditlhare, Sheba Nna Fela/Bheka Mina Ngedwa, Korobela, Muti, Juju, Black magic, aphrodisiacs – these are some of the common names that refer...

16 hours ago

News

SADC: A victim of its own success

Minister Kereng calls for stringent conservation measures Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism Philda Kereng has called on African wildlife government officials...

16 hours ago

News

Mascom donates to S.O.S

As a way of advocating for child protection, Mascom Batanani Walk 2021 donated P139,470 to Francistown SOS village on Friday. P69,745 are proceeds from...

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.