Painful intervention

Answering S.O.S has bloody consequences for brave duo

Intervening in a dispute between a teacher and her son is said to have had painful consequences for two men, with both receiving knife wounds for their troubles.

The youth who allegedly put them in hospital, 23-year-old Onkagile Ndau, is now facing two counts of unlawful wounding.

However, with one of the men, Oratile Siele, suffering serious injuries to his chest and still in a critical condition, the charges against Ndau will be upgraded should the worst happen.

The bloody fallout is believed to have played out on the night of 2 November at the teacher’s quarters at Letlhabile Junior School in Tonota, where mother and son stayed together.

The duo are said to have argued heatedly earlier in the evening, with the mother then seeing fit to call two friends to help them resolve their issues.

It seems the two men, Siele and Teko Botshelo, failed spectacularly in their peace-keeping mission, as Ndau allegedly stabbed both repeatedly with a knife before fleeing into the night.

He was arrested in the village the very next day, with police taking him down near Choppies complex.

During Ndau’s arraignment at Francistown Magistrate Court on Friday, it was heard Botshelo was stabbed in the lower abdomen and chest while Siele suffered knife wounds to his chest and lower arm.

Briefly outlining the case against Ndau, the Investigating Officer (IO), Fanilo Herbert Manyepedza revealed he was on duty and received a call from the suspect’s mother in the middle of the night.

“She told me the accused has stabbed the two victims with a knife and that the victims sustained deep wounds and were referred to Masedi Clinic. I then went to Masedi Clinic to attend the report and indeed I found the victims. Siele was taken to Nyangabgwe Hospital and is in critical condition. Botshelo sustained multiple stab wounds and was discharged on Thursday,” stated the Sub Inspector, adding it is feared Siele might not make it.

“We pray that he be remanded in custody as the investigations are still fresh and statements are yet to be recorded from all the victims. The condition of the one admitted is worsening so my fear is that when the accused gets bail and the complainant dies he might flee. And we have not yet recovered the exhibits,” continued the IO, noting Ndau also assaulted his mum during the incident, which left her needing a cast.

As of yet, no assault charge has been laid against Ndau, who himself sported a sling wrapped around a heavily bandaged right arm during his court appearance.

The accused, who was none too pleased to see The Voice’s camera waiting for him outside court, was remanded in custody and is due back before the Magistrate on 25 November.