Rising fuel prices pump inflation up

The increase in pump prices introduced on 8 October fuelled a rise of 0.4 percent inflation for the month.

In September, inflation was recorded at 8.4 percent; 31 days later that figure stood at 8.8 percent.

According to information provided by Statistics Botswana, contributing factors to the rise were transport at 4.5 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels that contributed 1.4 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 0.9 percent while and miscellaneous goods and services were responsible for 0.7 percent.

The inflation rates for regions in October revealed inflation in rural villages stood at 8.6 percent, a rise of 0.6 from September.

The urban village’s inflation was 9 percent in October, compared to 8.6 the month before.

Cities and towns inflation rate rose by 0.3 of a percentage point, from 8.4 to 8.7 percent.

The recent increase comes after signs that inflation was slowing down, having dropped by 0.4 percent in September.

Inflation is currently outside the Bank of Botswana (BoB)’s medium-term objective range of 3-6 percent. It is only expected to revert into the medium-term range in 2022.