One of the hottest joints in the second city, Molapo Leisure Gardens is the place to be every Thursday evening for those craving live Reggae music and poetry.

The brainchild of prominent photographer, Keoagile Bonang, who is also the founder of Francistown Arts Week, Roots Live Sessions hosts its third edition this week.

As ever, Steppin Razor is the resident band and Lisa Mags the welcoming host.

The event includes an open mic session, a perfect opportunity for those who fancy themselves as the next superstar to showcase their talents.

P30 gets you in.