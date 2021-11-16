Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sacked employee gets his benefits

By

Published

PAY DAY: Fourie with his lawyers, Onalethata Kambai (left) and Laurine Bonner

The Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of a man who was retrenched by his employer in 2018, and ordered that he should be paid what is due to him.

The Industrial Court had ruled that Jacobus Fourie was entitled to Severance Pay and Retrenchment Pay as compensation for termination of his job.

However, Concor Botswana argued that he was entitled to only severance pay and not retrenchment pay..

The Industrial Court also ruled that his termination was substantively fair, but the consultative process was inadequate, unreasonable and unfair, hence his retrenchment was procedurally unfair.

“Upon termination he was paid P50,467.84 as notice pay; P477,327.40 as severance benefit; and P8,011.50 as accrued leave pay”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The company decided to retrench after it failed to secure contracts that resulted in financial dire straits.

Concor ContraCtors had argued that it had a policy that did not entitle employees to Severance Pay and Retrenchment Pay, since South African laws do not separate the two, something which the Industrial Court refused.

The Court agreed that Fourie was entitled to P143, 713.69 as Retrenchment Pay according to the laws of Botswana.

Fourie had worked for the company for 11 years and calculated his Retrenchment Pay at 12 weeks payment according to the Employment Act.

The company approached the Court of Appeal arguing that the employee was not entitled to both Severance Pay and Retrenchment Pay, since they are the same.

The Court of Appeal stated that an employee is entitled to severance pay at the elapse of every 60 months, whilst retrenchment pay must be paid when contract is terminated as a result of retrenchment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Retrenchment comes at the instance of the employer and is compelled by the hardships a business might encounter at a given point. When an employee is released under such circumstances, which are clearly unplanned for, and have the effect of abruptly ending an otherwise potentially long career or employment, the retrenchment benefit is effected so as to ameliorate such hardship and cushion such an employee for a few months whilst he or she looks for alternative employment. The two pays, therefore cannot be put on the same pedestal for they serve different purposes”.

The court dismissed Concor appeal with costs and ordered that Fourie be paid his retrenchment pay.

ENDS

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Inquest on BDF killings commences

An inquest on the shooting of three Namibians and one Zambian by Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers began before Regional Magistrate Taboka Mopipi in...

21 hours ago

News

Arise and Worship concert slated for December 11th

Organiser of the annual Arise and Worship Concert, David Abram, has assured revelers to expect a spirit-filled music event that will soothe troubled souls,...

1 day ago

Sports

GU sends police XI packing

Police XI were on Saturday eliminated from the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals following a narrow 1-0 loss to Gaborone United (GU) at the Royal...

23 hours ago

News

Violent lover remanded for defilement and attempted murder

Gory details of how a jealous man assaulted and tried to kill his underage lover were last week revealed before a shocked Maun Magistrates...

35 mins ago
NOTHING TO SAY: Molefe kept her silence in court NOTHING TO SAY: Molefe kept her silence in court

News

Beware a broken heart

Woman accused of threatening ex’s new lover in midnight tirade Apparently unable to accept that her man had moved on without her, a jilted...

40 mins ago

News

Burning passion

Woman convicted of scalding boyfriend with cooking oil The fate of a Maun woman who nearly fried her boyfriend with cooking oil in a...

39 mins ago

News

Accused killer in trouble again

Out on bail for murder, the red mist is said to have descended on Marumo Lemogang once again, leading him back to court last...

40 mins ago
HONOURED: Oris Radipotsane HONOURED: Oris Radipotsane

Sports

A legend honoured

Oris Radipotsane immortalised in Pilikwe One of the country’s most decorated, widely respected football icons, Oris Boyo Radipotsane, received a befitting tribute at his...

38 mins ago

News

Celebrating a golden oldie

JMS unveil monument to John Mackenzie Wednesday was a special day in John Mackenzie School’s 122-year history, as the oldest private school in Francistown...

36 mins ago
BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court BANDAGED SUSPECT: Ndau in court

News

Painful intervention

Answering S.O.S has bloody consequences for brave duo Intervening in a dispute between a teacher and her son is said to have had painful...

36 mins ago

News

SADC: A victim of its own success

Minister Kereng calls for stringent conservation measures Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism Philda Kereng has called on African wildlife government officials...

38 mins ago
PROMISING: Masisi PROMISING: Masisi

Politics

Mixed reactions over SONA

President Mokgweetsi Masisi delivered the Second State of the Nation (SONA) against the backdrop of the Covid 19 pandemic this week. In his address...

38 mins ago

News

Accused killer teacher gets bail

A teacher who made headlines for allegedly gunning down a suspected love rival was handed bail by Bobonong Magistrate Court on Wednesday. 36-year-old Gofaone...

36 mins ago
DISS CHIEF: Magosi DISS CHIEF: Magosi

News

‘Grow some balls!’

Dow urges Parliament to speak out against DIS In August last year, Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) Unity Dow dramatically left her top...

38 mins ago

News

Mascom donates to S.O.S

As a way of advocating for child protection, Mascom Batanani Walk 2021 donated P139,470 to Francistown SOS village on Friday. P69,745 are proceeds from...

36 mins ago

International

A chip off the old block

The more things change, the more they remain the same. When he came into power in 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to do better...

39 mins ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.