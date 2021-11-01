School boys drown in a pond

Two Lehututu Primary School pupils tragically drowned in a waste water pond, after they went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon after the Standard 5 cousins, aged 10 and 11 arrived from school and went out to play.

When the boys did not return home later in the evening, their worried parents traced their foot prints to the pond near Lehututu Brigade where they found their clothes.

The search party comprising police officers and community members combed the nearby bushes without any success.

On Friday, with the help of Water Utilities Corporation personnel, they retrieved the lifeless bodies of the two boys from the pond.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tshane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Vusimuzi Jorowe, confirmed that the incident was reported to them on Thursday. “We conducted a search with the assistance of the community and Water Utilities Cooperation. Later on Friday afternoon the bodies were found in the pond and were immediately taken to the hospital where they were certified dead by the medical doctor,” explained Superintendent Jorowe.

The bodies of the two cousins are still at Hukuntsi Primary Hospital awaiting postmortem.

Superintendent Jorowe has advised parents to always be on the lookout for their children to avoid such incidents from happening.

He said should investigations reveal any negligence on the part of the parents, they are likely to face a charge of neglect or ill-treatment of children.

The offence carries a fine of not less than P5 000 but not exceeding P20 000 or imprisonment not exceeding 6 months.