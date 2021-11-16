Connect with us

Small but sensational

BRAINY BEAUTY: Mosa Balesamang

Moshupa model eyes Miss Earth glory

Despite her obvious beauty, God-given good looks that are backed by a natural confidence when swaying her booty on stage, Mosa Balesamang’s modelling career has been far from straightforward.

By her own admission, the 27-year-old stunner grew up as a tomboy, more interested in sport than make-up.

How things have changed since then!

“I met pageantry by accident honestly; I was just a tomboy who played football and had never worn heels in my entire life.

“However, our School Representative Council (SRC) one day came knocking in our campus dorms signing girls up for the then Miss Botswana College of Agriculture (BCA) Pageant. When they asked me to join, I laughed and joined out of mockery. I surprisingly went on to become a queen and fell in love with it,” recalls Balesamang, whose dreams of competing for the Miss Botswana crown were dashed by her lack of height – she is below the 1.67 metre minimum height requirement!

“I am petite by structure and this field is very competitive; actually, I had a lot of doors shut in my face because of my height,” admits the Miss Township Rollers 2019 Queen ruefully.

Not one to give up, a new door opened for the Moshupa native recently, when she was selected to represent the country at the on-going Miss Earth, a beauty pageant with a difference. As well as aesthetics, the focus is on contestants actively involved in preserving the environment and protecting the planet.

Balesamang fits the bill perfectly.

“Miss Earth is a pageant that shines light on burning environmental issues and advocates for conservation and sustainability to save our planet. I am a farmer, and thus it was fitting to heed to the call,” she tells Voice Entertainment, explaining she was chosen to represent the nation thanks to her position as Miss Independence First Princess.

“I was scouted by virtue of my environmental project, which was voted best project. It is an initiative where I capacitate farmers with smart and environmentally friendly methods of production that will ensure the sustainability of our environment,” reveals the brainy beauty.

Currently at the preliminary stage, which is being held virtually, Balesamang is one of 90 hopefuls from around the world battling it out for a place in the Top 20. She is confident of making it through to the Grand Final, set for 21 November in the Philippines.

