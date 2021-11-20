State makes urgent application for Khama’s arrest

Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) have, in an unprecedented move, yesterday (Friday) filed an urgent application for the arrest of former President Ian Khama.

The case was heard before Lobatse High Court Judge Ranier Busang and it continues tomorrow (Sunday).

Surprisingly Khama’s lawyers say they were not aware of the urgent application and only received the news today (Saturday) morning.

Briefly speaking to Voice Online the attorneys from Ramalepa said they were yet to have anything concrete regarding the application, except that they heard it had been scheduled for tomorrow.

“We have nothing as of now, we have been trying to get information but to no avail. We cannot even access the file because we are given stories, even the judge is not taking our calls. We are even clueless about the time of the hearing,” the lawyers said in response to Voice Online enquiries .

DIS spokesperson, Edward Robert too said he was unaware of the urgent application when reached for confirmation and more details by Saturday morning.

The urgent application follows a series of letters between the DIS and Khama regarding the handing over of weapons allegedly illegally in his possession.

Khama, in a previous communication with DIS boss, Peter Magosi- maintained he had no weapons belonging to Government, urging the DIS to come and collect for themselves those that they believe are illegally in his possession.

Two weeks ago Khama left the country undetected.

In parliament when asked of Khama’s whereabouts, Presidential Minister- Kabo Morwaeng said Government did not know where the former President was.

The case continues.

