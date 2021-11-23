Suspected girlfriend killer remanded

A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and tried to commit suicide by drinking a dip disinfectant before attempting to hang himself has been remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, 30-year-old Phomolo Rantona is said to have murdered Fikiswa Monyatsi, 27, on November 11th, 2021 inside the house before he fled the scene.

It is suspected that Rantona murdered his girlfriend in a fit of rage after she decided to end their relationship.

The misunderstanding between the duo allegedly started last month after Rantona demanded some toiletry he had bought for the deceased.

Rantona allegedly used a spade and knife which were later found inside the one roomed house next to the deceased’s lifeless body.

The deceased, it is alleged, was found by her sister after she arrived from church.

The sister allegedly found blood stains on Monyatsi’s door step and when there was no response to her knock on the door she decided to call a neighbour.

When they opened the door they found Monyatsi’s motionless body lying in a pool of blood with a deep wound on her head and some cuts on the arm and chest.

The incident was reported to Molepolole police and Rantona was arrested with assistance of the public the following day at Gamodubu village.

During his arrest he was said to have been found with some injuries on the neck and also in possession of a container of Afrivet Redline which he allegedly drank in a suicide attempt.

In court the prosecutor, Sub Inspector Maureen Segokgo, said Rantona had just been released from Scottish Livingstone Hospital after he tried to commit suicide.

“Investigations have just started as the accused has just been released from the hospital. Post mortem is expected to be conducted today (Friday) and the investigating officer has not yet recorded his statement. May the accused be remanded in custody,” explained Sub Inspector Segokgo noting that the I.O will also file a bail opposing affidavit.

When given a chance to speak, Rantona asked the court if he will be taken to prison after court and the magistrate reminded him that he had been remanded he responded. “Go setse go diragetse, nna ke itlhobogile, it has already happened, I have given up.”

Rantona will appear in court for mention on December 9th, 2021.