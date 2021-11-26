Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ten Moeding students accused of murder

By

Published

FILE PIC: Moeding students

Ten Moeding College students charged for the murder of a fellow student were this morning (Friday) granted bail by a Lobatse Magistrates court.

18-year-old Isaiah Rankwe’s young life tragically ended amid ugly scenes of student violence at Moeding College on Tuesday.

A school spokesperson had told angry parents that the teenager may have been a victim of a stampede, but as details around Rankwe’s untimely death became a subject of police investigations, accusing fingers pointed to ten students believed to have had a hand in his murder.

The accused students, Ezekiel Rapolanka (18), Sphiwe Andy Nyathi (18), Kagiso Moeti (19), Rosney Semoe (18), Lebitso Kgaswane (18), Mothusi Junior Mochine (19), Given Chipayo (19),Euegen Kele Ncube(18), Kenny Kobitumbo (18), Kenny Kobitumbo (18) and Puso Zomona (18) all form 5 student appeared before Lobatse Chief Magistrate Gofaone Morweng.

Their charge sheet reads: “The accused persons on 23rd November 2021 at or near Moeding College in Otse, having occasioned bodily harm Isaiah Rankwe by hitting him with a stone caused the death of Isaiah Rankwe who passed on, on the 24th November 2021.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a brief court session this morning, the state through Police prosecutors did not oppose bail.

Morweng when delivering his ruling stated that the Prosecution had noted non opposition of bail but attached some conditions of bail, some of which were denied by the Magistrate.

Instead their conditions of bail are that they should each pay cash bail of P 4, 000 with two adult sureties each binding themselves with P2, 000 each.

“They are restricted from having any form of contact with individuals who to their knowledge would be prosecution witnesses,” the ruling read.

The case continues next year January 10th.

Social media handles: Sharon Mathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Montshiwa murder trial begins

The gun that is suspected to have been used to kill Montshiwa was also discovered – Police The long-awaited trial of David Modise and...

4 days ago

News

The missing gun

Invisible weapon at centre of BDF’s Chobe River killings inquest A key piece of evidence is missing in the ongoing inquest on the shooting...

3 days ago

News

Crime scene evidence dents Namibians claims

A Crime Scene Investigator’s testimony at the ongoing inquest on BDF shootings has put a dent on Namibians narrative that the four suspected poachers...

3 days ago

News

Suspected girlfriend killer remanded

A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and tried to commit suicide by drinking a dip disinfectant before attempting to hang himself has been...

4 days ago
DETERMINED: Nkate DETERMINED: Nkate

News

Jacob Nkate; the return

One of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) political heavy weights, Jacob Nkate is set to return to the rough and tumble of general...

4 days ago

News

“BDF soldiers acted accordingly”- Brigadier Barwabatsile

32 out 815 bullets fired at suspected Namibian poachers

4 days ago
Thea Khama surgery Thea Khama surgery

Entertainment

Thea Khama surgery

Thea Khama, wife of Member of Parliament (MP) Tshekedi Khama went under the knife, last week. Thea is said to be recovering well from...

4 days ago
Justin Bieber is coming to SA! Justin Bieber is coming to SA!

Entertainment

Justin Bieber is coming to SA!

Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his highly anticipated Justice World Tour, and South Africa is on the list! The Canadian singer will...

4 days ago

News

Life behind bars

Penene Ponono reflects on maximum prison experience When The Voice Online broke the news that popular comedian, Penene Ponono was imprisoned for 30days, the...

4 days ago

Business

Ram and Farouk win first round against PWC

Choppies directors score major victory against PwC in multimillion Pula suit

2 days ago

News

Ex-convict rapes pregnant ex-girlfriend

An ex-convict who served two years in jail for unlawfully wounding a woman has struck again, raping the same woman while she was pregnant...

4 days ago
Things they say Things they say

Entertainment

Things they say

“Wena Rakgare o thole ore tuu! O dirwa ke go lelela makesi a baswi gore o a fiwe o ye go a phakisa” –...

4 days ago
A little attitude check for an Air Botswana (AB) manager A little attitude check for an Air Botswana (AB) manager

Entertainment

A little attitude check for an Air Botswana (AB) manager

Shaya first came in contact with this manager last week when Shaya was meeting one of Shaya’s sources at the airport. Her conduct and...

4 days ago
The awesome Power of Amapiano The awesome Power of Amapiano

Entertainment

The awesome Power of Amapiano

Festival offers 100 free tickets for those with vaccination cards In an attempt to tap into music’s unique power to do good, promoters of...

4 days ago
Clap your hands 10th edition on hold Clap your hands 10th edition on hold

Entertainment

Clap your hands 10th edition on hold

Flamboyant Entertainment will not host the much-anticipated 10th edition of Clap Your Hands Annual Music Festival due to time constraints. Clap Your Hands is...

4 days ago
'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark 'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark

Entertainment

Ghetto up next for impressive music fest The Setswana couture German print, otherwise known as ‘Leteisi’ is beautifully crafted, okay as a proud Motswana...

4 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.