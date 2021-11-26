Ten Moeding students accused of murder

Ten Moeding College students charged for the murder of a fellow student were this morning (Friday) granted bail by a Lobatse Magistrates court.

18-year-old Isaiah Rankwe’s young life tragically ended amid ugly scenes of student violence at Moeding College on Tuesday.

A school spokesperson had told angry parents that the teenager may have been a victim of a stampede, but as details around Rankwe’s untimely death became a subject of police investigations, accusing fingers pointed to ten students believed to have had a hand in his murder.

The accused students, Ezekiel Rapolanka (18), Sphiwe Andy Nyathi (18), Kagiso Moeti (19), Rosney Semoe (18), Lebitso Kgaswane (18), Mothusi Junior Mochine (19), Given Chipayo (19),Euegen Kele Ncube(18), Kenny Kobitumbo (18), Kenny Kobitumbo (18) and Puso Zomona (18) all form 5 student appeared before Lobatse Chief Magistrate Gofaone Morweng.

Their charge sheet reads: “The accused persons on 23rd November 2021 at or near Moeding College in Otse, having occasioned bodily harm Isaiah Rankwe by hitting him with a stone caused the death of Isaiah Rankwe who passed on, on the 24th November 2021.”

In a brief court session this morning, the state through Police prosecutors did not oppose bail.

Morweng when delivering his ruling stated that the Prosecution had noted non opposition of bail but attached some conditions of bail, some of which were denied by the Magistrate.

Instead their conditions of bail are that they should each pay cash bail of P 4, 000 with two adult sureties each binding themselves with P2, 000 each.

“They are restricted from having any form of contact with individuals who to their knowledge would be prosecution witnesses,” the ruling read.

The case continues next year January 10th.

