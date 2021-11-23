Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The awesome Power of Amapiano

By

Published

The awesome Power of Amapiano
The awesome Power of Amapiano

Festival offers 100 free tickets for those with vaccination cards

In an attempt to tap into music’s unique power to do good, promoters of the ‘Pretty Girls Love Amapiano’ festival will hand out 100 free tickets to youth who can prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Scheduled for next Sunday (28 November) at the Royal Aria stadium in Tlokweng, the show is set to be one of the entertainment events of the summer.

With South African superstars DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small confirmed as headliners, the music will certainly leave a mark.

However, it is the Covid initiative that could well prove the festival’s lasting legacy.

Addressing the media this week, the show’s organiser, Exotic, explained to be eligible for a free ticket, one must provide proof they have received their first jab.

“In our efforts to help Government drive the vaccine intake we will be giving away 100 general tickets to the youth aged between 20 to 30. They can go to webtickets to claim their tickets,” revealed the revered 30-year-old organiser.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The man born Godwin Sebina admitted that while the nature of the music business is to attract mass gatherings, this is their way of showing government they are doing everything in their power to help contain the virus.

The awesome Power of Amapiano

READY TO ROCK: Scorpion Kings

“We are with Government in fighting this thing. We don’t want to find ourselves back where we were months ago. It was a very dark time for us and so this is one of the ways in which we will be playing a role as promoters,” he stressed.

Although a huge turnout is expected based on the popularity of the headliners, Exotic and co expressed confidence they are ready to host the masses safely.

In the last three years, Amapiano has exploded in popularity, with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small playing a big part in the genre’s rise. Known as The Scorpion Kings when they unite, the duo shall share the stage with Mzansi homeboy, Zakes Bantwini, while the wonderful William Last KRM and DJ LaTimmy will be keen to prove there’s plenty of home-grown talent in Botswana as well.

Tickets for the event, which takes place under the hashtag #PianoWave, are going for P200.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Suspected girlfriend killer remanded

A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and tried to commit suicide by drinking a dip disinfectant before attempting to hang himself has been...

1 day ago

News

“BDF soldiers acted accordingly”- Brigadier Barwabatsile

32 out 815 bullets fired at suspected Namibian poachers

1 day ago

News

Montshiwa murder trial begins

The gun that is suspected to have been used to kill Montshiwa was also discovered – Police The long-awaited trial of David Modise and...

1 day ago
DETERMINED: Nkate DETERMINED: Nkate

News

Jacob Nkate; the return

One of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) political heavy weights, Jacob Nkate is set to return to the rough and tumble of general...

1 day ago

News

Ex-convict rapes pregnant ex-girlfriend

An ex-convict who served two years in jail for unlawfully wounding a woman has struck again, raping the same woman while she was pregnant...

1 day ago
Justin Bieber is coming to SA! Justin Bieber is coming to SA!

Entertainment

Justin Bieber is coming to SA!

Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his highly anticipated Justice World Tour, and South Africa is on the list! The Canadian singer will...

1 day ago
Thea Khama surgery Thea Khama surgery

Entertainment

Thea Khama surgery

Thea Khama, wife of Member of Parliament (MP) Tshekedi Khama went under the knife, last week. Thea is said to be recovering well from...

1 day ago

News

Crime scene evidence dents Namibians claims

A Crime Scene Investigator’s testimony at the ongoing inquest on BDF shootings has put a dent on Namibians narrative that the four suspected poachers...

8 hours ago
'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark 'Leteisi on fleek' leaves its mark

Entertainment

Ghetto up next for impressive music fest The Setswana couture German print, otherwise known as ‘Leteisi’ is beautifully crafted, okay as a proud Motswana...

1 day ago
A little attitude check for an Air Botswana (AB) manager A little attitude check for an Air Botswana (AB) manager

Entertainment

A little attitude check for an Air Botswana (AB) manager

Shaya first came in contact with this manager last week when Shaya was meeting one of Shaya’s sources at the airport. Her conduct and...

1 day ago
Things they say Things they say

Entertainment

Things they say

“Wena Rakgare o thole ore tuu! O dirwa ke go lelela makesi a baswi gore o a fiwe o ye go a phakisa” –...

1 day ago

Sports

Ngele fires Chilli Boys to victory

Botswana’s long-time South African export, Mogakolodi Ngele proved the match winner for Chippa United on Saturday, firing home the only goal of the game...

1 day ago
Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Business

Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Despite an independent auditor being appointed to audit the accounts of the Levy on Alcoholic Beverages five years ago, the process has still not...

1 day ago
Cruising with the hero Cruising with the hero

Entertainment

Cruising with the hero

After hitting the headlines last year for the heroic role he played in rescuing people during a boat accident in the Chobe River, Njeni...

1 day ago
Clap your hands 10th edition on hold Clap your hands 10th edition on hold

Entertainment

Clap your hands 10th edition on hold

Flamboyant Entertainment will not host the much-anticipated 10th edition of Clap Your Hands Annual Music Festival due to time constraints. Clap Your Hands is...

1 day ago

News

The missing gun

Invisible weapon at centre of BDF’s Chobe River killings inquest A key piece of evidence is missing in the ongoing inquest on the shooting...

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.