The awesome Power of Amapiano

Festival offers 100 free tickets for those with vaccination cards

In an attempt to tap into music’s unique power to do good, promoters of the ‘Pretty Girls Love Amapiano’ festival will hand out 100 free tickets to youth who can prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Scheduled for next Sunday (28 November) at the Royal Aria stadium in Tlokweng, the show is set to be one of the entertainment events of the summer.

With South African superstars DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small confirmed as headliners, the music will certainly leave a mark.

However, it is the Covid initiative that could well prove the festival’s lasting legacy.

Addressing the media this week, the show’s organiser, Exotic, explained to be eligible for a free ticket, one must provide proof they have received their first jab.

“In our efforts to help Government drive the vaccine intake we will be giving away 100 general tickets to the youth aged between 20 to 30. They can go to webtickets to claim their tickets,” revealed the revered 30-year-old organiser.

The man born Godwin Sebina admitted that while the nature of the music business is to attract mass gatherings, this is their way of showing government they are doing everything in their power to help contain the virus.

“We are with Government in fighting this thing. We don’t want to find ourselves back where we were months ago. It was a very dark time for us and so this is one of the ways in which we will be playing a role as promoters,” he stressed.

Although a huge turnout is expected based on the popularity of the headliners, Exotic and co expressed confidence they are ready to host the masses safely.

In the last three years, Amapiano has exploded in popularity, with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small playing a big part in the genre’s rise. Known as The Scorpion Kings when they unite, the duo shall share the stage with Mzansi homeboy, Zakes Bantwini, while the wonderful William Last KRM and DJ LaTimmy will be keen to prove there’s plenty of home-grown talent in Botswana as well.

Tickets for the event, which takes place under the hashtag #PianoWave, are going for P200.