The footy star and the model

If news reaching Yours Truly is anything to go by, there’s a hot new celebrity couple in town: famous footballer, Tsotso Ngele and aspiring model, Oratile Pearl Baleti.

The Miss Botswana 2021 finalist posted her saucy picture on Instagram taken on a beach in Mzansi and captioned, ‘Good Things Come In Waves.’

Zebras star, Ngele is credited as the photographer.

It is obvious, at least to Shaya, that the 31-year-old Chippa United midfielder took the young beauty to Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) in the Eastern Cape for baecation.

Shaya wishes the beautiful couple nothing but the best.